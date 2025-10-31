Should you give yourself a DIY haircut? The dos and don'ts to avoid disaster

I'll be the first to admit that I've cut my own hair numerous times. And no, not just during the pandemic lockdown years that required us all to become wizards with the scissors. I've always had long hair and, despite being extremely attached to it, I've been quite relaxed about happily chopping away a few centimetres off the length from time to time. I've also been known to dare myself to cut in a fringe from scratch. But as lackadaisical with the scissors as I am, it does not mean that what I am doing is wise, dear readers; an expert is what I am not.

So I decided to ask the experts themselves, one of whom has revealed whether we can – and should – feel confident to chop away at our own locks or not. People are often short on time and money these days, so it's not always possible to visit a professional salon. However, before you purchase the most professional-looking scissors on Amazon you can find, there are a few dos and don'ts you should be aware of…

© Getty Images Should we be cutting our own hair? The general consensus seems to be that cutting your own hair is OK, but within limits. Don't go cutting in a bob if you have rib-cage length hair – you'll regret it. However, if you just need a touch-up in between salon visits, or indeed want to simply trim a small amount of length off the bottom without footing a high bill, it can be done. There are plenty of online videos and tutorials to watch, it's worth putting in the time and research to make sure you don't have any disasters. Hairstylist and Urban Posh Salon owner, Kimberly Loomis, told HELLO! that the ideal scenario is always to get a professional to cut your hair. But if you need to do some DIY, for whatever reason, take caution. "I don't recommend doing a full overhaul at home - especially if it’s a spur-of-the-moment decision! Step away from the scissors and sleep on it first," Kimberly advised. "That said, life happens, and sometimes a tiny touch-up can make you feel human again. If you're careful, thoughtful, and realistic about your skills, a light dusting of the ends or a fringe trim isn't the end of the world - just proceed with caution."

© Getty Images The golden rule Kimberly's golden rule to remember? "Always remember: less is more!" She added: "You can always take more off but you can't put it back on once it's gone. Think through what you're trying to achieve and don't rush. Even if it doesn't turn out perfectly, hair grows… so give yourself some grace and patience."



© Getty Images Basic methods to keep in mind Kimberly also says that it's important to have some basic methods under your belt when it comes to trimming. The key is to keep it simple. "When trimming, hold your scissors in a vertical position rather than straight across. This creates softer, more forgiving lines that blend easily - unlike harsh, blunt cuts that are tougher to fix. Soft, piece-y texture is your friend when it comes to DIY trims!" She added: "Work in small sections and take off tiny amounts at a time. You can always go back in for more."

© Getty Images The 'don'ts' to remember There are a few 'no-nos' when it comes to cutting your hair at home. Firstly, if you're thinking of reaching into the drawer to grab standard scissors, think again. Kimberly added: "Do not use kitchen scissors (please!). Invest in a proper pair of hair-cutting or texturising shears." It's also important to consider the state of your hair before you take to the lengths. "Don't cut your hair wet or pull it too tight. Hair shrinks as it dries, and you might end up with an accidental micro-bang moment."