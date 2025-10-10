7 easy hairstyles for long hair that take less than 10 minutes

Never underestimate the power of ponytail. Is it simple? Yes. Is it effective? Also yes. It's incredibly versatile, flattering and can work with medium-length hair as well as extra-long hair, so it's unsurprising that it appears plenty of times on the red carpet.

We're always obsessed with Zendaya, to be frank, but we adore this elegant ponytail look. It's super achievable and can be adapted to go with a high, medium or low pony. The trick is to elevate it by using slick-down gel to give a smooth effect, plus using a strand of hair underneath to wrap around the tail so that the rubber tie is hidden. Easy and chic.