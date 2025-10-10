Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 easy hairstyles for long hair that take less than 10 minutes
Up your hair game with these easy looks for long hair that don't take long to achieve. From a high bun to a classic ponytail, your style will have flair in no time…

Shiny Long hair with a comb lies on a stone on a sunny day..© Getty Images
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
As a long-haired girl myself, I often wonder how I can style my hair in more interesting ways. The good thing about the length, of course, is that there's more to play with and the ideas are quite literally endless. However, we're all busy and time-poor these days, meaning that a style that takes no time at all is the ideal. Getting up in the morning and out the door to head to work is a battle anyway, so add in a complicated hair 'do and all bets are off. Click through the gallery to see these easy, foolproof hairstyles for long hair that take less than ten minutes.

Recording artist Zendaya arrives at Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball at The Barker Hanger on December 10, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. © FilmMagic

Classic ponytail

Never underestimate the power of ponytail. Is it simple? Yes. Is it effective? Also yes. It's incredibly versatile, flattering and can work with medium-length hair as well as extra-long hair, so it's unsurprising that it appears plenty of times on the red carpet.

We're always obsessed with Zendaya, to be frank, but we adore this elegant ponytail look. It's super achievable and can be adapted to go with a high, medium or low pony. The trick is to elevate it by using slick-down gel to give a smooth effect, plus using a strand of hair underneath to wrap around the tail so that the rubber tie is hidden. Easy and chic.

Khloe Kardashian is seen in Los Angeles on April 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California© GC Images

French braids

If you're new to French braiding, then yes, it might take you longer than ten minutes. But, trust me, with lots of practice you'll be able to master it in no time (I don't wish to brag, but I can nail two French plaits in under five minutes). I've been French braiding my hair for years, as it helps to disguise build-up when I'm stretching hair wash days out as long as possible.

I find it much easier to plait into two French braids rather than one, as there's less hair to deal with per braid, and you can see what you're doing in the mirror better. Start with three strands of hair and slowly increase the size of each thread by adding more hair to each as you weave your way down the crown. Practice makes perfect.

Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France© Corbis via Getty Images

Middle part with natural shape

My staple and failsafe look is a middle parting while allowing my hair's natural shape, which is wavy, to do the talking. Depending on your hair type, you might be able to achieve this look naturally, or with a bit of heat treatment to achieve the shape of the wave you're after.

The good thing is that a middle part looks great on just about everyone, and a natural wave is versatile enough that it can be worn either with formal or casual attire. For me, not only is it often easier, but leaving my hair natural prevents me from using too much heat day-to-day.

Mikey Madison attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

High bun

Any style of bun immediately takes me back to my ballet days, but it's an incredibly chic and timeless look that can be worn in any setting. It's the perfect style of up-do for those with long hair who wish to sweep their hair away from their face. However you choose to style your bun, low, medium or high, having long hair means you have the options. We love this look on Mikey Madison, who wore the classic style paired with a razor-sharp middle parting and just a few whips of hair coming out from the sides.  

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

Bangs

If you're anything like me, you'll argue with yourself roughly once a quarter about whether to get a fringe. This is only heightened when I see a photo of Taylor Swift. Bangs can look incredibly chic when styled with long hair, as they offer a dimension and classic look that never goes out of style (see what we did there?) While committing to a full fringe might be something not many are brave enough to do, remember: hair grows! Have a chat with your hairdresser about which style of fringe to go for to suit your face shape.

If you do go for it with a fringe, it can then be the pièce de résistance to your look. It looks good paired with a hair down look, hair in a bun, or in a ponytail. And the best part? It takes hardly any time at all to style.

Ariana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia© Getty Images

Half-up, half-down

If you're looking for a style that adds height and a different dimension without committing to cutting in layers or a change in fringe, then the half-up, half-down look might be one to try. And who better to demonstrate a simple yet glamorous look than the queen of the half-up, half-down look herself, Ariana Grande? It can work many different ways, with a chignon, pony or bun effect lifting half the hair up for added height, while allowing the rest of the hair to emphasise the length. Playing around with the front of the hair can add an extra flair of style, too. 

