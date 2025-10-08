Low-maintenance haircuts that don't require styling in your 40s, 50s, and 60s

Hair is one of the most important beauty looks to anyone. There's just something about having a consistently 'good hair day' - when you're hair looks great, you feel great. But, if you're a busy person with a huge to-do list each day, from meetings to partaking in the school run, it can be really hard to get your hair in check when you have so little time. We are all conditioned to think that great hair equates to big effort, but it actually doesn't; there are some incredible cuts you can opt for that will take a short duration and still look stunning.

Caspar Finch, stylist at one of London's most stylish and exclusive salons, Hershesons Fitzrovia, sat down with HELLO! and gave us the lowdown on the wash-and-go hairstyles that will always look super chic and ready for daily action, with zero effort.

What is a wash-and-wear cut?

"Wash and wear looks are all about the air-dry shapes, which have strong outlines, with soft face shapes, that can air-dry into soft, effortless looks. They require no styling or minimal effort. Just a tuck behind the ear, a twist of the hair on the fringe, or add a soft touch clip to position while air drying," the talented professional explains.

© Getty Images The air-dry fringe "When opting for a fringe that you don't want to style, try experimenting with a soft fringe that's longer towards the outside of the face. This adds width to the face shape and is universally flattering for all ages," Caspar explains.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's viral hair hack as she styles her own tumbling locks in public

© Getty Images A 'flicked' bob features hair that's cut in the same length all over The flicked bob "A great style to try in your 40s is the flaked bob. The one-length texture creates a definite line, which gives a modern twist to a bevel bob without the act of blow-drying needed to slope it under," says Caspar, whose celebrity client list includes actor Danny Griffin.

© Getty Images The 'Bixie' is a cross between a bob and a pixie crop The 'Bixie' "A strong 'wash and go' look to embrace in your 50s is the 'Bixie.' This style is for the ladies who want short hair, the fusion between a pixie and a short bob. The length is cut just above the lip length with a strong shape or fringe."