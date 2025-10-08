Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Low-maintenance haircuts that don't require styling in your 40s, 50s, and 60s
What hairstyle requires the least maintenance? We speak to haircare experts on quick hairstyles that won't take too long to achieve, but still look ultra-stylish

best fringe bang hairstyles sideswept© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Hair is one of the most important beauty looks to anyone. There's just something about having a consistently 'good hair day' - when you're hair looks great, you feel great. But, if you're a busy person with a huge to-do list each day, from meetings to partaking in the school run, it can be really hard to get your hair in check when you have so little time. We are all conditioned to think that great hair equates to big effort, but it actually doesn't; there are some incredible cuts you can opt for that will take a short duration and still look stunning.

Caspar Finch, stylist at one of London's most stylish and exclusive salons, Hershesons Fitzrovia, sat down with HELLO! and gave us the lowdown on the wash-and-go hairstyles that will always look super chic and ready for daily action, with zero effort. 

 What is a wash-and-wear cut?

"Wash and wear looks are all about the air-dry shapes, which have strong outlines, with soft face shapes, that can air-dry into soft, effortless looks. They require no styling or minimal effort. Just a tuck behind the ear, a twist of the hair on the fringe, or add a soft touch clip to position while air drying," the talented professional explains.

A soft fringe is flattering on all face shapes© Getty Images

The air-dry fringe

"When opting for a fringe that you don't want to style, try experimenting with a soft fringe that's longer towards the outside of the face. This adds width to the face shape and is universally flattering for all ages," Caspar explains.

 

This modern take on the bob is easy to style on the go© Getty Images

A 'flicked' bob features hair that's cut in the same length all over

The flicked bob

"A great style to try in your 40s is the flaked bob. The one-length texture creates a definite line, which gives a modern twist to a bevel bob without the act of blow-drying needed to slope it under," says Caspar, whose celebrity client list includes actor Danny Griffin.

The 'Bixie'© Getty Images

The 'Bixie' is a cross between a bob and a pixie crop

The 'Bixie'

"A strong 'wash and go' look to embrace in your 50s is the 'Bixie.' This style is for the ladies who want short hair, the fusion between a pixie and a short bob. The length is cut just above the lip length with a strong shape or fringe."

 

This style is super short and requires zero effort day to day© Getty Images

The short shape

"When you're in your 60s, short hair can look incredible. I would describe this look as the 'ultimate short', because it's so low-maintenance. If you have no time to style, this kind of look will evoke no stress and is just razor-cut, textured, and has softness around the ears and nape area with a short fringe."

