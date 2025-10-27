Carrie Underwood isn't a blonde bombshell anymore — see her new look

Carrie Underwood turned heads when she stepped out at the Grand Ole Opry's 100th Birthday Show on October 25 with a fresh look. The country music queen brought down the house with her performance but it was her appearance that set tongues wagging. Carrie shared several snapshots from the evening on Instagram, and her fans couldn't get enough of her hair color.

The 42-year-old has ditched her long, blonde tresses in favor of darker hues which she wore loose over her toned shoulders. "This hair color is everything," wrote one of her social media followers, while a second said: "I love her natural hair." Carrie returned to her "natural" locks in the summer, but appears to have gone even darker now.

In August, she confessed the last time she saw her natural hair color was when she was "about 12 years old." After Carrie's latest appearance she was inundated with praise as fans marveled over everything from her hair, to her toned physique and wardrobe choices.

See her ever-changing looks over the years

1/ 5 Carrie has had blonde hair for years Blonde

2/ 5 She had curls when she won the singing show American Idol

3/ 5 © Instagram Carrie said she hasn't had her natural hair color since she was 12 Natural

4/ 5 © FilmMagic She suits short tresses too Short hair

5/ 5 © FilmMagic Carrie's fans love seeing what's next Waves

Junior Brown, Shaun Cassidy, John Foster and Mark Willis also performed at the event and Carrie took the opportunity to pay tribute to her friend, Brett James, who died in a recent plane crash. The songwriter's wife and daughter were also killed in the tragic accident.

Carrie performed her hit, "Jesus, Take the Wheel," in Brett's honor, the same song she sang at his funeral. She captioned her post celebrating the night: "Such a sweet Friday at the @opry ! Tonight I got to honor my friend, @brettjamessongs … I’m blessed to have known him and I get the gift of singing his words and melodies for the rest of my life. Thanks to all who love the #GrandOleOpry as much as I do."

© Instagram Carrie called the death of Brett 'unfathomable'

Brett and his family lost their lives when the single-engine Cirrus SR22T aircraft they were traveling in from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, crashed near Iotla Valley Elementary School in Franklin, NC, according to WTVF. Brett is survived by his ex-wife, Sandra Cornelius, and their four children, three sons and a daughter named Clare.