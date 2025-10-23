George Stephanopoulos teases major hair transformation during GMA interview — watch

George Stephanopoulos has teased a big change to his appearance! The Good Morning America anchor is famous for his salt and pepper hair, but isn't against a change - or so it seems! On Monday's episode of the ABC daytime show, George was interviewing Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons about their film, Bugonia, which sees Emma's character Michelle Fuller, a CEO of a biomedical corporation, get kidnapped by cousins Teddy and Don, who believe she's an alien wanting world domination. At the start of the film, Don shaves Michelle's head so she can't communicate with her mothership.

© ABC George Stephanopoulos talking to Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons

Discussing Emma's hair, George said to the actress: "Your hair is growing back now but you shaved it off for this role." Emma replied: "I did yes, we shaved it off. Live in the moment." Jesse then asked George later on in the chat whether he would shave his hair. The news anchor mimicked shaving his head laughing and replied: "I'll ask the producers now!"

© GC Images George is known for his salt and pepper hair

George is known for his dry sense of humor and witty comebacks. He's been working on GMA since 2009, having taken over from Diane Sawyer. The move saw him relocate with his family from Washington D.C. to New York City, where he has been living ever since. George is married to comedian Ali Wentworth, and the couple share two grown-up children, Elliott and Harper. They have a beautiful apartment in the Upper East Side, and a vacation home in the Hamptons.

© ABC via Getty Images George with his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

Their oldest daughter Elliott graduated from Brown University earlier in 2025 and is thought to be following in her dad's footsteps in the media industry. Their youngset, Harper, is a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. When George and Ali became empty nesters in 2023, they found the change incredibly difficult to start, but have since got used to their new normal and enjoy the quality time they get to spend with their daughters during the holidays.

George with his wife Ali Wentworth

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, George opened up about his daughters briefly coming back to visit. He said: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back." George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great." On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."