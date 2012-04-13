Do you really need a sports bra?

Simply put…YES!



We need to take care when exercising; warm up, cool down, and wear the appropriate clothing – including a sports bra.



The breast is made up of fatty tissue, not muscle. Because of this, once it is damaged or stretched, exercise cannot help the breast to regain its original firmness and condition.



Therefore to help prevent damage to the breast tissue wearing a supporting sports bra is strongly advised.

Sports scientist Dr Joanna Scurr from the University of Portsmouth, UK, discovered that a supporting sports bra prevents 'bouncing', and therefore stretching, of the sensitive breast tissue by 74 per cent, while a normal bra only compensates by 38 per cent.



So which bra should you choose?



Leading lingerie manufacturer Anita has been at the forefront of designing and producing sports bras for over 10 years.



Anita active sports bras have outstanding functionality. Comprehensive preliminary tests guarantee an excellent fit and optimum support for all sporting activities, even in the larger cup sizes.





Made of breathable and temperature-regulating fabrics, the bras keep the skin dry and comfortable.



The high-performance sports bras support and shape so well that it remains stable even when doing strenuous exercise, particularly important for women with larger busts.



Anita Active has developed a range of bras for Light, Medium and Extreme impact users and cater for cup sizes B to H so there is something for everyone.



