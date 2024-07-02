As an Olympic equestrian with a silver medal and other eventing championship titles to her name, it's no secret that Zara Tindall is passionate about health, fitness and sport.

Not only that, the daughter of Princess Anne is married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall, so it's likely that exercising and keeping on top of their health game is always on the agenda for the couple, on top of raising their three adorable children, Mia, ten, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas.

Zara always looks phenomenal, so how does she stay in such great shape? The 43-year-old has opened up in the past about her go-to routines and what her diet consists of.

Here's a breakdown of her impressive fitness regime…

© Getty Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall's diet

Like so many people, Zara is a busy mother-of-three. So when it comes to breakfast, the former Olympian has previously said she opts for something "quick and easy" in the mornings.

As an example, Zara shared previously that her failsafe breakfast choice is Greek yoghurt with honey and fruit.

HELLO! spoke to fitness, nutrition and wellness expert Penny Weston, who explained why Zara's choice for yoghurt is a great one. "Greek yoghurt contains essential minerals, such as vitamin A and vitamin B."

Penny, who is also the director of award-winning Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat, added: "It's a good source of protein, so it is ideal first thing in the morning as this will leave you fuller for longer.

"[It can also] aid digestion and contains bacteria which can boost gut diversity. When choosing your Greek yoghurt, do check that it says 'contains live cultures' on the label to get the most benefits for your gut."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara Tindall attends day 2 of the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 5, 2023 in Stroud, England

If you want to elevate your breakfast game even further, Penny advised that adding oats can add another nutritional dimension.

"Oats can be really great to incorporate into our diet, as they can help to improve blood sugar, reduce cholesterol, promote heart health and are rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients."

Zara also noted previously that she tends to "stay away" from carbohydrates and overly sugary foods. Penny told HELLO!: "Reducing our consumption of added sugars can mean improved heart health, [it also] regulates blood sugars, helps oral health and may support a healthy weight, among others."

Penny continued: "We do not need to eliminate all carbohydrates from our diet. However, choosing whole-food sources can be a healthier option (depending on what your health goals are). These might include brown rice, sweet potatoes, vegetables such as courgettes and broccoli, potatoes and quinoa."

© James Whatling Zara Tindall holding her son Lucas on Day Four of the Badminton Horse Trials at Badminton House, Badminton, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 12th May 2024

Zara's dedication to eventing and horse riding

Zara has competed in many championships in eventing and also represented her country in the 2012 London Olympics, so it's clear that she has a strong dedication to the sport and horse riding.

What's more, she's often present at other horse racing events within the sporting calendar, including Royal Ascot, Cheltenham races and the Grand National. She's also been photographed on family days out at the races with her children and husband, too.

© David Davies - PA Images Zara competing during the Badminton Horse Trials 2024

According to Penny, being around horses and riding has so many benefits and, with it being so embedded in Zara's DNA, this has likely had a fantastic and positive impact on her overall health.

"Horse riding has so many health benefits, and is brilliant for core strength, whilst also being able to improve both balance and posture," Penny told HELLO!

© Alex Livesey Zara competing at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park on July 29, 2012 in London, England

"It's also great for coordination, concentration and flexibility, which helps us with other sports and exercise. Not only can it benefit our physical health but also our mental wellbeing.

"Even just spending an hour a week with the horses allows us to grow a bond with the animals, gives us something to concentrate on and some time for ourselves."

Zara Tindall's everyday workouts

Zara has said previously how, in between her busy schedule with work and school runs, she likes to hop on her exercise bike at her and Mike's home gym.

This is a fantastic way of getting in short bursts of high-intensity exercise when you're low on time. Penny said: "It’s a cardio and strength workout in one! It can also improve our heart and lung health through cardiovascular and respiratory endurance.

"It can also increase endurance with consistent use of the bike and overall stamina. This means if you use the bike in the morning for 30 minutes you might experience higher energy levels during your day." Penny also noted that this type of exercise is a great way to release endorphins, which in turn lower our stress hormones and make us feel good.

© Instagram Mike and Zara love hiking, and golfing together

Mike and Zara Tindall: Couples who train together…

Mike and Zara were pictured recently taking part in a charity golf event, and it's clear that both of them are big fans of the sport.

Although the game is not as fast-paced as riding or cycling, Penny states that golf can still be a great form of low-impact exercise. "It can be just as beneficial as high-impact sports," she told HELLO!

"They can still increase heart rates and burn calories while helping to tone muscle with less pressure on the joints."

© David Hartley Mike was supported by wife Zara at his annual golf tournament fundraiser

Not only that, but Zara and Mike clearly use it as a way of spending quality time together. "Golf can be a great way to keep fit but is the perfect excuse to keep up with friends and family, therefore improving mental wellbeing and reducing stress too," said Penny.

