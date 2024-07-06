Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ran their first 5k together on Saturday July 6 – and in classic Kourtney fashion, she couldn't keep her hands off her husband.

The pair were pictured at the start line at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles arm-in-arm, before the starting gun went off and the two began the race. In leggings, shirts and tees, the loved-up two were front of the pack from the first-ever Run Travis Run, a new wellness initiative launched by the Blink 182 drummer, inspired by his 2008 plane incident which left 70% of his body burned.

At the end, Travis was there to cheer on Kourtney crossing the finish line, and gave her butt a pat. Watch the video here:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA as they celebrate incredible personal achievement

"I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again", he explained in May at the launch. "I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself."

The father-of-three began with short walks that turned into short daily runs, telling fans he "felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran. I’ve kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I even run 3 miles everyday before my shows when I’m on tour."

© Run Travis Run Kourtney and Travis at Run Travis Run on July 6 2024

"I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another. The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like minded people together," he added, speaking of his first 5k runs.

Kourtney, a mom-of-four and Travis were friends for years before it turned into romance, and they bonded over their love of exercise.

© Run Travis Run Kourtney welcomed their son in November 2023

"We always worked out together, ran together, and did all sorts of activities before our relationship started. We were workout buddies for the longest time, and that’s what sparked it all,” Travis recently told People magazine.

“We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out," he continued, sharing that on his walks he will "consume some sort of audiobook or podcast" before repeating the same thing at night.

They welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023.