Ellie Goulding reveals how boxing helps her onstage

Ellie Goulding regularly shares snippets of her workouts on Instagram with her 7.1 million followers, but the 28-year-old has revealed that there is one particular exercise she prefers. The singer confessed she is a big fan of boxing because it leaves her feeling "empowered".

"Boxing is very animalistic and there's a lot of adrenaline in it," the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker told Marie Claire. "It has helped my stamina. When I'm onstage, I feel like I could go on forever.

"Without wanting to use that clichéd word, I feel empowered. I've got the power to defend myself. It's a great feeling to know that you don't have to have a bloke around to protect you."

Ellie admitted that her constant touring and performance has also helped enhance her performance when working out.

"Because I'm left-handed, I have a pretty good left jab, but then I did this uppercut the other day that was just insane," she said. "My strength is speed. I got it from running around onstage!"

The blonde beauty also confessed that although she does enjoy the training aspect and benefits from the energetic sport, she won't be getting into the boxing ring any time soon.

"I've been told I should spar and train for real because I seem to have a bit of a talent for it," she explained. "But I'd rather go on tour with my face intact."

While Ellie often hits the gym, she recently revealed that she has had to cut down on training after discovering she had a heart condition earlier this year.

"I found out I have this heart thing and I need to get it checked out," she told Perth Now at the time. "I'm fine, it's actually something someone discovered last year but I never got it checked out. Which is terrible, I have been playing with my life."

"It's nice to know you actually can't go to the gym, you're not allowed," she continued. "So I have been very relaxed, I have been chilling and not being as militant about what I eat."