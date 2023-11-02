Victoria Beckham's toned figure, fabulous wardrobe and hair and makeup are always on point. But while the former Spice Girls singer and wife of footballer David Beckham undoubtedly lucked out on the genes front, she also works hard to stay in shape.

Victoria previously shared details of her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness routine, revealing that it's what makes her happiest. From tackling the treadmill to engaging in weightlifting, the mother-of-four proves her athletic prowess with a seriously impressive hybrid workout regime.

Couples who train together...

It seems Victoria and David love nothing more than a joint workout session. The husband and wife can be seen in this video in the gym as they lie down on the exercise mat and hold hands as they take part in some leg up crunches. Putting everyone to shame, guys!

Running

While many of us are snoozing away early in the morning, mum-of-four Victoria is already pounding the treadmill in the gym (granted, it helps if said gym is only downstairs, but still, her drive is impressive).

In fact, the fashion designer spends two hours working out every morning and claims it's something she does to sustain her busy lifestyle.

Victoria told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that her exercise routine begins between 5.30 am and 6 am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is a "mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes".

Personal Training

This is followed by a session with a personal trainer at her private gym. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," Victoria said, adding that she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, but may take time out to take her youngest Harper to school on weekdays.

Victoria insists that the routine is "a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it". The star doesn't just stick to home exercise, either - Victoria has been spotted at LA's SoulCycle in the past.

Victoria and David Beckham have their own home gym in London

Weight lifting

Weight lifting is a relatively new addition to Victoria's workout regime. She now focuses on lifting heavy weights five or six days a week. "I've always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them," Victoria told Grazia. "I've even got those special gloves to wear! It's good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I've got so much more muscle tone now."

Following a disciplined daily diet

As well as her exercise routine, Victoria often shares details of her diet, and once said that she was considering going vegan after taking her family out for a plant-based meal. She doesn’t even indulge after her two-hour workouts, instead choosing to drink apple cider vinegar each morning, before breakfasts including green smoothies, homemade cereals, or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

Victoria has said she finds her regimented lifestyle "empowering", and adds that it's not just about the way she looks, but that it's for her mental health too.

"It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day," Victoria told The Guardian. "It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."