Are Christmas songs bad for our health? Bad news for Christmas music fans!

Whether you're a Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You gal, or a Wham! Last Christmas obsessive, we each have our favourite festive songs. But it has now been suggested that we tune out the holiday tracks as they could be bad for our health! Certain sounds, sights and smells really get people in the Christmas spirit, and a big part of that is when the radio starts to blast out seasonal music. However, clinical psychologist Linda Blair is warning people to be mindful of their mental health when listening to Crimbo hits.

Listening to Christmas music could be bad for your health

"It might make us feel that we're trapped – it's a reminder that we have to buy presents, cater for people, and organise celebrations," she told Sky News. "Music goes right to our emotions immediately and it bypasses rationality." Linda also highlights how damaging the likes of Slade, The Pogues and Bing Crosby are to retail staff. "People working in the shops over Christmas have to learn how to tune out Christmas music, because if they don't, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else. You're simply spending all your energy trying not to hear what you're hearing," she sighed.

STORY: Marks & Spencer's Christmas advert is here!

Some people disagree with Linda's sentiment though, like business owners, as previous studies have shown that people spend more when they hear holiday music. And for the singers and writers that manage to pen a hit Christmas track, the constant playing of their songs during one period of the year provides them with a pretty penny in royalties!

See the latest health stories here.