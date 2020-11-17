Jason Manford is determined to bring Christmas cheer to the UK following lockdown this year by being the judge in Sky Cinema's new Elf Everything competition, particularly after reading a statistic which revealed that 23 per cent of the UK public don't have any Christmas spirit.

Chatting to HELLO!, Jason said: "There was something here the other day that said – and it broke my heart – it said 23 per cent of the country have no Christmas spirit, they just think it's a normal day... So I hope the advert and the competition itself gets people in the Christmas spirit."

WATCH: Jason Manford is set to judge Sky's new Elf competition

This year we certainly need Christmas now more than ever, a sentiment Jason agrees with. Speaking about the second lockdown, the comedian said: "If you can't go shopping, to the cinema or to do with your kids, you know all that extracurricular stuff, and sport and even just going to the trampoline centre and doing all of that, it is really hard for them because they still don't understand what's going on."

Jason opened up about being on the Sky Cinema set

He continued: "I'm quite a positive person really. I always find something to turn around and so naturally, when the call came and they said, 'Do you want to come and do some scenes from the film Elf I said, 'Absolutely, why wouldn't I?'

"What a fun thing to get involved in! Those were the best days I've had really, me and a bunch of people all eating spaghetti with syrup on it and riding around on tricycles and it was just all Christmas. Everywhere I looked, they'd really gone for it with the set and so it was a really, really fun day."

