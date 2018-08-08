Loose Women's Jane Moore, 56, shows off incredible bikini body The TV personality is currently enjoying a summer holiday

Jane Moore's fans couldn’t stop talking about her incredible figure after the Loose Women panellist posted a photo of herself catching some rays in the swimming pool while on holiday in France this week. In the photo, Jane, 56, was pictured lying on an inflatable lilo in the shape of a duck, and after uploading it onto her Instagram account, compliments soon came her way. One user told her: "Fab figure, enjoy your holiday Jane," while another said: "Wow! You look great." A third added: "Wow, look at that beautiful body!" The TV star has been on holiday since the end of July, and before boarding the plane, she shared another photo of herself drinking a glass of champagne at the airport. "Here's to a quick kid free trip away with The Bloke and yesterday's fake eyelashes," she wrote next to the image.

Jane Moore recieved a lot of compliments for her bikini photo

The Loose Women star is known for her straight-talking and feisty opinions, and first appeared on the lunchtime chat show from 1999 until 2002, before returning again in 2013. Jane is close with the other panellists on the show, and recently went away on a girls' holiday to Ibiza with many of them. She was joined by regular panellists including Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson, and it sounded like they had a wonderful time!

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals how she maintains her weight loss on holiday

The TV star has gone to France for a child-free holiday

Andrea spoke to HELLO! after the trip, telling us: "People were bunking in, sharing rooms, it was a retreat - but it was our level of retreat, and we were allowed to have wine at night!" Andrea also revealed that on one of the nights, her friend who lives there for part of the year took them out, which soon turned into a "mums night out".

READ: Loose Women's Linda Robson shows off two-stone weight loss on holiday

"It was like mums go wild in Ibiza," Andrea said. "It was really, really fun. We went late night shopping as you do [on holiday], but some of us didn't need to buy anything so we went to find a cocktail bar. We then texted everyone to tell them to come there when they were done. Fast forward two hours later and we were dancing and all of this stuff. And then it got to around 10pm, and we all decided that it was time to go to bed, so we went to a petrol station, got some crisps, and were asleep by midnight!"