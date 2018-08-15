Emma Willis shows off her incredible physique during intense fitness regime Wow! The presenter looks amazing

With a new series of Celebrity Big Brother on the horizon, Emma Willis is pulling out all the stops to stay in good shape. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 42-year-old shared a picture of herself during a gruelling fitness session - and she still managed to look absolutely incredible. "Twice in one week @rob_solly this is getting serious…" she wrote in the caption. Earlier on in the week, Emma shared a snap from another workout at her home with her personal trainer. "It’s scientifically proven, that sticking your tongue out helps you keep your balance," the TV star teased.

Emma Willis has amped up her fitness regime

The posts come shortly after Emma revealed that she felt pressured to slim down when she was working as a model in Australia aged 18. Appearing on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast in May, the mum-of-three told the host: "My rational head was kind of going, 'Oh, God. Oh, God. I need to lose weight,' but I was living with a chef, and it was very difficult. I just kind of thought, 'You know what? I just can't be bothered'. I just kind of carried on eating."

Emma, who shares three young children with husband Matt Willis, confessed that the thought of losing weight did play on her mind. "I think, obviously, there were times when it would get to me, but there's nothing that's really stayed in my brain where it obviously affected me so much that it caused an issue for me," she added. When asked about airbrushing pictures on social media, Emma explained: "When I go on social media now, if I'm on Instagram... rather than going, 'Oh, that looks amazing,' I go, 'Right'. I zoom in." She continued: "I'm like, 'How many filters are on that? Any stretching going on?' Again, I'm picking apart a picture not believing that it's genuine or real, because so much can be done now."

