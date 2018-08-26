Shayne Ward looks unrecognisable in new film role after Coronation Street The actor is starring alongside his fiancée Sophie Austin in new action film Stairs

Shayne Ward made an emotional departure from Coronation Street earlier in the year after his character Aidan Connor tragically ended his own life. And following his success in the ITV soap, the dad-of-one has been keeping busy turning his attention to the big screen having landed a role in upcoming film Stairs. And in doing so, Shayne has completely transformed his appearance to play an action hero. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of him in character Will Stanton, Shayne was pictured wearing black army gear, and carrying body armour and a gun, complete with a longer hairdo and full beard. The actor also appeared to look trimmer.

Shayne Ward in character in his new action film Stairs

In the caption, Shayne teased: "Will Stanton. 2019-Coming soon from @tompatonfilm Stairs, film." Fans were quick to have their say on his transformation, with one writing: "The new James Bond," while his fiancée Sophie Austin, who also stars in the film, added a series of love hearts and flames in the comments section. A third added: "You look amazing!" Shayne also paid tribute to Sophie on social media, sharing a photo of his wife-to-be dressed in an all-back outfit while on set. "What a dream it was to play across from my fiancée @sophieaustin84 for our up and coming film Stairs by @tompatonfilm. Trust me when I say her scenes will blow you away," he said." Shayne's old co-star Catherine Tyldesley, who played his on-screen ex-wife Eva Price, showed her support by telling her friend: "Can't wait to see it, go team!"

The former X Factor winner has been engaged to Sophie since December, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willow, at the end of 2016. There is no doubt that Shayne is a doting family man, and he opened up about his happy family life during an appearance on This Morning in June 2017. He said: "I just love her so much. I was always meant to be a dad, with Sophie, and we've created Willow."

Shayne stars alongside his fiancée Sophie Austin in the new film

Both Shayne and Sophie are incredibly supportive of each other's careers. After Shayne's departure from Corrie, the former Hollyoaks star shared a photo of the actor and their two-year-old daughter Willow walking hand-in-hand on the Coronation Street set. "So here we are at the end of this long journey, one that I'm so, so proud of you for taking," she said.

Sophie continued: "At first it was such a hard decision and road to face knowing how important this story was for us as a family and for so many others. You were scared as you wanted to do it justice! Well you did my darling, you listened to stories/experiences, learnt, revisited your own memories and tragic loss and worked hard to make this story the truest it could be and to hopefully help others and get people talking. I will forever be in awe of you and your amazing talent as an actor. Thank you my love xx."

