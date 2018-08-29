How Ruth Langsford keeps fit at 58 – after admitting menopause stopped weight loss The This Morning presenter is focused on keeping fit

Ruth Langsford has given fans a glimpse of her fitness routine, hours after admitting the menopause had affected her ability to lose weight. The This Morning presenter completed a circuit training class with a personal trainer on Tuesday evening, and inspired many of her followers by sharing a video of the challenging workout on Instagram.

"Circuit training with @fitwithfrank tonight… 30 seconds of each exercise, repeated 3 times with 1 minute rest in between… HARD WORK!!" Ruth captioned the clip, which showed her alternating between running on a mini trampoline, doing squats, and performing core exercises with a gym ball.

Ruth Langsford said the menopause has affected her ability to lose weight

The clip was met with a positive response from Ruth's fans, with many commenting to praise her physique. "Omg Ruth you're amazing, wish I had your motivation," one wrote. "Your body is looking amazing!" another added. Ruth later shared another video of herself performing a plank, saying she is trying to work up to one minute. "Could take some time," she joked.

Ruth's motivational clips were shared only hours after she gave some advice about body confidence in a chat about weight struggles on This Morning. During the show, one caller revealed that the menopause had made it harder for her to lose weight. The viewer, named Jessica, said: "You get depressed because everywhere you look you see Love Island models. You get the middle aged spread and your weight is getting thicker and thicker and everything you do, nothing helps."

Ruth gave a glimpse at her exercise routine on Instagram

Sympathising, Ruth said: "Oh I know that feeling!" The star then went on to say that she was currently going through the menopause, but that she wasn’t going to let it get her down. "It completely affects my ability to lose weight," she said. "I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best." The star then added: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight. Jessica, enjoy your life, I'm sure you look great."

