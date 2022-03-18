Sir Lenny Henry reveals secret to maintaining his trim physique

Sir Lenny Henry has wowed Comic Relief viewers with his trimmed-down appearance and had fans wondering how he lost so much weight – and kept it off.

The comedian first debuted his slimmer appearance during Comic Relief in 2017 and has continued his transformation since then, sharing that it's down to diet changes and increasing exercise. "What's my secret? Well, it's eating broccoli and not much else," Lenny said. "I've also been running a lot," he continued.

In 2018, the presenter opened up about his dramatic weight loss, revealing he had shed the pounds for an upcoming television role. The 63-year-old trimmed down to play Godfrey, an enslaved servant in Jamaica in the three-part television adaptation of Andrea Levy's novel The Long Song.

"I have heard that I've lost all this weight for a variety of reasons," he told Daily Mail. "None of them true." The real version of events is that he's playing a man "who doesn't get three full meals a day" and he couldn't have got the part without losing weight.

Ever committed to her career, as soon as he landed the role, Lenny embarked on a mainly vegetarian diet, which helped him to shed a huge amount of weight.

Lenny Henry first debuted his slimmer look in 2017

Prior to losing weight for the role, Lenny embarked on a healthier lifestyle in 2014 after has was diagnosed as diabetic.

"I'm a bit diabetic, so I was put on a very strict diet," he said. He also explained he'd cut out sugar, cut down on alcohol and taken up yoga in his bid to support his health. "It's lots of greens, lots of juice and lots of walking," he added.

Lenny Henry isn't the only TV star who has recently wowed fans with his appearance. Viewers also commented on how much comedian Matt Lucas had slimmed down in a recent One Show appearance.

Lenny was motivated to lose weight for health reasons

Fans were full of praise for his new look, writing: "Matt Lucas looks amazing" and "Matt Lucas is looking fabulous on The One Show tonight. He's very charming to meet too!"

