Sir Lenny Henry looked slimmer than ever as he arrived at the BBC for a TV appearance on Thursday. The comedian, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, showcased his dramatic weight loss in a navy blazer, grey T-shirt and matching trousers for his outing in west London.

The 60-year-old's changed appearance has been the result of a strict diet and fitness routine, with the actor recently explaining that he has shed the pounds for an upcoming television role. Lenny will play Godfrey, an enslaved servant in Jamaica in the three-part television adaptation of Andrea Levy's novel The Long Song.

"I have heard that I've lost all this weight for a variety of reasons," he told Daily Mail in July. "None of them true." The real version of events is that he's playing a man "who doesn't get three full meals a day" and he couldn't have got the part without losing weight. As soon as he landed the role, Lenny embarked on a mainly vegetarian diet, which has helped him to shed a huge amount of weight.

He added: "What’s my secret? Well, it’s eating broccoli and not much else. I’ve also been running a lot. It has worked!" Lenny had been trying to lose weight since 2014, when he admitted he was "a little bit diabetic" and vowed to cut out alcohol and biscuits.

The actor shocked fans with his appearance earlier this summer as he looked noticeably slimmer while attending a theatre performance in London. Sir Lenny had originally showcased a slimmed down physique during Comic Relief in 2017, but he has continued his transformation even more since then. "I want whatever Lenny Henry is having. He's never looked healthier/younger," one viewer wrote on Twitter at the time, while another said: "Lenny Henry is looking very handsome tonight."