Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley shares the incredibly simple secret to staying in shape at 58
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Elizabeth Hurley shares the incredibly simple secret to staying in shape at 58

The Bedazzled actress is frequently posting bikini snaps

Elizabeth Hurley in red bikini and sunglasses
Faye James
Senior Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Elizabeth Hurley defies age with her stunningly youthful looks and enviable figure. The British actress, 58, recently revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald that her secret is remarkably straightforward: she avoids processed foods.

"I don't subscribe to fad diets," Elizabeth shared with the publication. "My tastes are pretty simple—I don't drink weird green juices or anything like that. 

“I've always watched what I eat, since forever. I've never wanted to eat processed food. Right back to my teens, I've always looked at the labels on food."

In a recent lifestyle change, Elizabeth gave up prepackaged sandwiches. "I cut all that out over a year ago. I just eat what I would say is very normal, which could be roast chicken, mashed potatoes, and a couple of different vegetables. It's definitely not anything new-fangled or weird," she explained.

Recommended videoYou may also likeElizabeth Hurley dazzles in sequin bikini for shower photoshoot

When it comes to staying fit, Elizabeth prefers gardening to formal exercise. "I don't go to the gym, but I'm very active. I don't really sit still very much," she said, adding, "But I do a lot of gardening—that's quite bendy-downy, picking stuff up!"

Elizabeth has previously revealed that her radiant skin is a result of diligent sun protection. Despite frequently posting holiday snaps in tiny bikinis, she insists she stays in the shade during the hottest parts of the day. 

elizabeth hurley posing on beach in coral bikini © Instagram
The actress looked radiant in a coral bikini

Sharing a picture of herself lounging in the sun, she wrote, "LA morning wake up. I only go in the sun before 9am and after 6pm—otherwise, it's under a large umbrella."

She also highlighted her commitment to exercise and nutritious eating in a recent interview. "I make time for exercise and eat nutritious foods," she noted. 

Elizabeth Hurley doing a handstand up against a palm tree© Instagram
Elizabeth wowed with her incredible stunt

Elizabeth avoids eating heavy meals in the evening, revealing her "best" dieting tip: "Eat your food earlier in the day, so you've got more time to digest it and your body can rest during the sleep period."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Elizabeth discussed maintaining her incredible figure and the fact that she can still fit into her famous safety pin dress. 

Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body© Instagram
Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body

"I don't exercise, but I am very active. But just because it still fits doesn't mean I would wear it today—it wouldn't be appropriate!" she said.

A half-hour walk is something she incorporates into her day-to-day life, but she does like to weave in some core work with some Pilates and yoga for toning muscle. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm," she told E! News previously. "I don't go to the gym, but I don't lie around on the sofa."

Elizabeth Hurley spends her day in the pool in a sequined bikini shared on Instagram© Instagram
Elizabeth Hurley spends her day in the pool in a sequined bikini

As well as keeping active for exercise, Elizabeth enjoys movement when it comes to well-being. The star shared a video of her partaking in Watsu massage therapy back in November, which she described as "one of the best stretches I've ever had."

Watsu therapy is a passive hydrotherapy usually done in water. It combines elements of stretching to enable stretching and joint mobility.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more