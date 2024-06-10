Elizabeth Hurley shares the incredibly simple secret to staying in shape at 58

Elizabeth Hurley defies age with her stunningly youthful looks and enviable figure. The British actress, 58, recently revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald that her secret is remarkably straightforward: she avoids processed foods.

"I don't subscribe to fad diets," Elizabeth shared with the publication. "My tastes are pretty simple—I don't drink weird green juices or anything like that.

“I've always watched what I eat, since forever. I've never wanted to eat processed food. Right back to my teens, I've always looked at the labels on food."

In a recent lifestyle change, Elizabeth gave up prepackaged sandwiches. "I cut all that out over a year ago. I just eat what I would say is very normal, which could be roast chicken, mashed potatoes, and a couple of different vegetables. It's definitely not anything new-fangled or weird," she explained.

Recommended video You may also like Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in sequin bikini for shower photoshoot

When it comes to staying fit, Elizabeth prefers gardening to formal exercise. "I don't go to the gym, but I'm very active. I don't really sit still very much," she said, adding, "But I do a lot of gardening—that's quite bendy-downy, picking stuff up!"

Elizabeth has previously revealed that her radiant skin is a result of diligent sun protection. Despite frequently posting holiday snaps in tiny bikinis, she insists she stays in the shade during the hottest parts of the day.

© Instagram The actress looked radiant in a coral bikini

Sharing a picture of herself lounging in the sun, she wrote, "LA morning wake up. I only go in the sun before 9am and after 6pm—otherwise, it's under a large umbrella."

She also highlighted her commitment to exercise and nutritious eating in a recent interview. "I make time for exercise and eat nutritious foods," she noted.

© Instagram Elizabeth wowed with her incredible stunt

Elizabeth avoids eating heavy meals in the evening, revealing her "best" dieting tip: "Eat your food earlier in the day, so you've got more time to digest it and your body can rest during the sleep period."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Elizabeth discussed maintaining her incredible figure and the fact that she can still fit into her famous safety pin dress.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body

"I don't exercise, but I am very active. But just because it still fits doesn't mean I would wear it today—it wouldn't be appropriate!" she said.

A half-hour walk is something she incorporates into her day-to-day life, but she does like to weave in some core work with some Pilates and yoga for toning muscle. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm," she told E! News previously. "I don't go to the gym, but I don't lie around on the sofa."

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley spends her day in the pool in a sequined bikini

As well as keeping active for exercise, Elizabeth enjoys movement when it comes to well-being. The star shared a video of her partaking in Watsu massage therapy back in November, which she described as "one of the best stretches I've ever had."

Watsu therapy is a passive hydrotherapy usually done in water. It combines elements of stretching to enable stretching and joint mobility.