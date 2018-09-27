Jennifer Lopez's insane 'superwoman' muscles are all the fitness motivation we need Wow!

Jennifer Lopez has inspired fans to hit the gym after showing the impressive results of her fitness routine. The All I Have singer, who is currently performing a residency in Las Vegas, said she felt like "superwoman" after managing to follow a diet and workout plan alongside her nightly shows.

Sharing a photo of herself flexing her toned biceps in a glamorous burgundy dress, Jennifer wrote: "Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that's a lot... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it."

Jennifer Lopez showed her "superwoman" muscles

The mum-of-two continued: "I will work out and be in the best shape of my life... There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could... but here we are only 3 shows left! And I am having so many emotions but mostly feeling strong, happy and grateful!!"

STORY: Jennifer Lopez gives a detailed glimpse into her fitness regime

Unsurprisingly, the post was met with a huge response from the singer's fans, many of whom couldn't believe how youthful and fit she looked just months away from her 50th birthday. Among the admirers was Khloé Kardashian, who wrote: "You are superwoman!!!! You are such an inspiration!! Mind over matter! You got this forever!"

The 49-year-old said she's in the best shape of her life

Other fans agreed, with one writing: "Wish I had your determination!" Another added: "You are surely an inspiration to all women." A third commented: "Body Goals."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez gives us an inside peek at her beautiful kitchen

Jennifer is dedicated to following a healthy diet and fitness routine, and previously told HELLO! that exercise helps to improve her mood as well as keep her in shape. "I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness," she said. "And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.