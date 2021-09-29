Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in bikini video - these are her diet and exercise secrets Here's how Ben Affleck's partner stays in such good shape

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez has an intense workout regime. She regularly shares snippets on social media, as well as the incredible choreographed dance routines she practises for events such as her Superbowl Sunday performance alongside global superstar, Shakira, and her flawless bikini body is proof she works hard. Here are all of J Lo's top diet and exercise secrets.

Jennifer Lopez's exercise secrets

With access to an impressive home gym complete with several running machines, J Lo doesn't have to travel far to exercise, and the A-lister credits her workouts for her mental and physical wellbeing. "I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told HELLO! back in 2016. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness."

She continued by revealing that "drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine." Aside from her impressive workout regime and emphasis on good hydration, she also revealed there is one more thing that is responsible for her glowing complexion. Speaking of her post-workout skincare routine, she said: "I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy. Then I'll usually put on moisturiser and sunscreen, with maybe a little make-up if I'm going out or moisturiser and eye cream if it's the evening."

Jennifer Lopez's diet secrets

Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson also makes sure to keep Jennifer on a strict diet. "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing," Tracy posted on her website in 2018, "It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh."

What does Jennifer Lopez eat for breakfast?

Very similar to Meghan Markle, J Lo's choice of breakfast tends to be either a protein-packed smoothie or oatmeal, both with plenty of berries. According to People, her go-to breakfast shake is made up of strawberries, blueberries, Greek yoghurt, cinnamon, honey and protein powder.

The star is also a huge fan of lemon water to start the day and continues to keep hydrated by drinking a minimum of seven glasses, her trainer Dodd Romero told Us Weekly in 2019. But you won't see the star sipping on a coffee to wake her up in the morning. In an interview with Hollywood Life, the singer revealed, "I haven't had caffeine in years," only allowing herself to drink coffee if she’s certain it’s decaffeinated.

J.Lo shared a peek inside her incredible brunch on Instagram

Like most people, even the On The Floor singer treats herself to an epic brunch once in a while, with one Instagram photo showing her preparing to tuck into a huge spread featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, mini pancakes, salmon and jams. Yum!

What does Jennifer Lopez eat for lunch?

Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, makes sure to keep Jennifer on a strict diet. "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing," Tracy posted on her website in 2018, "It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh." So what exactly does that include? Lots of salads, apparently!

Back in January 2019, the actress and her then-fiance Alex Rodriguez took part in a special ten-day detox diet which saw them cut sugar and carbohydrates out of their diet. Former baseball player Alex revealed the couple ate healthy salads during the detox, and very similar meals continue to feature regularly on their lunch menu. J Lo shared one of her favourite salad recipes with People, and it included kale, toasted pumpkin seeds, crumbled queso, shallots, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Jennifer drinks at least seven glasses of water every day

The star credited a vegan diet for her weight loss following the birth of her twins Max and Emme. "I'll be honest with you guys, since I had the babies about six years ago, I had that really stubborn eight to ten pounds on me," the star told Extra in 2014. However, she has since added chicken breast, grass-fed beef, salmon and sea bass to up her protein intake and help keep her fuller for longer, Dodd explained.

What does Jennifer Lopez eat for dinner?

Her healthy meals continue through to dinner time, when she cooks veggie-packed meals that her kids love too! "We eat a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussel sprouts, broccoli and kale," she said. "I love to cook a lot of stuff, I love cooking Puerto Rican food because that's what I grew up on." So dishes including pork chops, white rice, beans and vegetables are likely very popular in her household.

And even celebrities turn to their mums for cooking advice. "When I first moved to L.A., I called home and I was like, 'Mommy, I miss your cooking,'" she told Harper’s BAZAAR. "I asked her to show me how to make the recipes, so she taught me over the phone."

As well as tasty Puerto Rican dishes, J Lo and her family enjoy traditional Thanksgiving meals every year, which sees everyone get involved in the cooking. In 2019, a photo shared on J Lo's Instagram showed that the meal included potatoes, Buck's fizz and watermelon.

What snacks does Jennifer Lopez eat?

As well as snacking on nuts and healthy fruits and vegetables, J Lo treats herself to decadent snacks and desserts, too - it's called a balanced diet, right?

“We’re all human. I don’t think you should beat yourself up if you make a mistake or if you have a potato chip,” she said. “Everyone wants a cookie or a piece of cake or fried chicken every once in while," she told People.

