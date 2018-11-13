Nadiya Hussain shares emotional video after suffering panic attack The Bake Off winner has been open about her struggles with panic disorder

Nadiya Hussain has shared an emotional video after suffering a panic attack on Monday night. The former Great British Bake Off winner, who has spoken openly about her mental health in the past, shared an emotional video on Instagram to tell her followers how she was feeling, and how she planned to spend the day recovering.

"I'm sharing this video because as a mother as a wife as a 33 year old woman I feel like I should have my s*** together but that's just me putting yet another expectation on myself and we are all guilty of doing that," Nadiya wrote. "Yet there I was helpless again, victim to my anxiety, I could not breathe, move or wash. It was disgusting and embarrassing and I always feel sad and ashamed that I let it get me again."

The mum-of-three continued: "But today is another day and I am going to try and do as many normal things as is physically possible. For anyone suffering, remember you are not alone, I am with you so many of us are with you." Nadiya said she would turn to baking to ease her stress, with a relaxing day at home to "enjoy being alive".

The Big Family Cooking Showdown host was inundated with supportive messages after posting the video, with fans also sharing their own experiences of dealing with panic attacks. It's not the first time Nadiya has opened up about her mental health struggles; in 2017 she revealed she struggled with panic disorder, but was reluctant to take medication for her condition.

"I describe it as a monster," she said during an appearance on In Conversation with John Bishop. "Some days the monster shouts in my face, no matter where I turn he will keep shouting at me, I can't get him out of my face. Other days he's behind me and he'll tap me on the shoulder a little bit here and there through the day and I can ignore him completely. Other days I can put him in my pocket. He's always there… My whole life revolves around not falling apart."

Speaking about her battle with the disorder, she continued: "I've spent my whole life trying to find a cure. You'll go to the doctors and they will give you pills and then you just won't feel anything. What's the point in not feeling anything? It's never going to go away, I have to learn to live with my monster, he's always going to be there."

