I'm a Celebrity's Fleur East reveals her secrets to staying in shape Find out how the I'm a Celebrity star stays so toned

Fleur East never fails to floor her fans with her energetic performances, amazing vocals and a schedule jam-packed with exciting projects, and now is giving us all fitness inspiration during her stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! with her toned physique. "'If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you that's what I always say," says Fleur, who previously trained with PUMA. She continued: "I think always push yourself and I think do it for the right reasons. I think exercise should be part of a healthy lifestyle."

VIEW GALLERY

Fleur East is fronting PUMA's #crosstheline campaign

The Sax hitmaker added: "I don't think if you're purely trying to look a certain way that that should be your primary motivation, it should be something that's part of an all-round lifestyle rather than crash diets or just one month of intense and then the rest of the year nothing else. I think you should just work it into your lifestyle, part of your routine." When it comes to her own exercise regime, Fleur admitted that she prefers a variety of different techniques in order to maintain her toned physique. "It’s a mixture because I have a lot of choreography so I dance a lot," she explained. "I do a lot of circuit training in the gym, so a lot of cardio, some weights, and I've just now started doing reformer classes which is really hard."

VIEW GALLERY

The singer revealed her diet and fitness secrets exclusively with HELLO!

READ: Noel Edmonds confirmed as new I'm a Celebrity 2018 campmate

She continued: "I think it's really important to switch it up, because your body gets comfortable if you do the same thing all the time. Also, it makes it more fun if you do different things each time." With her hectic work schedule seeing her regularly taking to the stage, Fleur explained that staying fit and healthy is key to her performances. "I don't want to get halfway through my performance and feel like I'm out of breath or exhausted," she said. "Exercise really helps with that." However, before a major show, Fleur admitted she tries to step up her game: "Sometimes I do, if I know that I have a really important show and I feel like I've been slacking a little bit, then I'll get into training mode and give myself a goal, and get my stamina up so I'll do a lot more cardio and things like that to get ready for performances."

VIEW GALLERY

Fleur revealed she prefers to mix up her exercise regime

Following a healthy lifestyle, the former X Factor contestant explained that although she doesn't stick to a particular diet, she tries to eat as healthily as possible. "I don't really follow a particular diet but in general everybody knows what's good for them. I tend to eat healthy anyway, and every now and then I'll have a treat day where I'll have a pizza or something, every now and then," she confessed. "I don't deprive myself, but then to be honest I think I'm quite lucky in that I don't crave those things very often, I actually really like healthy food. I like chicken, grilled chicken and salad and fish and things like that."

READ: What do the vegan I'm A Celebrity stars Fleur East, James McVey eat on a Bushtucker trial?

Loading the player...

However, in the final days leading up to her shows, Fleur revealed she tries to stay on track. "I think that's probably when I am at my most strict because it's harder to eat healthy when you're on the road. The meal times are so messed up because you don't really have a schedule you're just in rehearsals for so long, you get really tired and you're doing a lot of shows," she said. "I try to eat quite light as well, especially on the day of a performance because I don't like to eat heavy and then go on stage. I keep things quite light."

VIEW GALLERY

The Sax hitmaker explained she doesn't stick to a particular diet

Having recently returned from Los Angeles where she was working on new music, Fleur explained that even when she travels she tries to maintain a healthy lifestyle – and LA made for an ideal setting. "It's funny, I always say LA is a place that can go either way," she revealed. "You can be unhealthy, and you can also be very healthy because there's a culture out there where there's a lot of all these classes, SoulCycle, people hike, so I try to get more into that. There's a lot of healthy places to eat out there as well, it's so nice. It is quite easy."