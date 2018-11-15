Susanna Reid reveals why her weight loss hasn’t been easy The TV presenter lost a stone within eight weeks

Susanna Reid revealed in September that she had lost a stone in just eight weeks over the summer after being told by her doctor that she was at the higher end of the Body Mass Index scale. And while the Good Morning Britain presenter has never felt healthier, she has confessed that there is one thing that she has had to sacrifice in order to shed the pounds – alcohol. Talking to Is It Just Me? podcast, Susanna said that she really misses drinking, especially when it comes to going out with her friends. She said: "I really miss it. When you are in a big social group and the shots come out, I miss letting my hair down."

Susanna Reid looks incredible after losing a stone

However, the mum-of-three can also see the benefits: "When you cut alcohol out that is an easy couple of pounds. As you get older, your memory is affected. I just thought 'alcohol is not great for your memory.'" The news reader's weight loss has even seen her co-host Piers Morgan compliment her. While the pair famously bicker on the GMB sofas, he said that he's never seen Susanna look happier in the time that he's know her.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's M&S checked dress is too fabulous to miss

Loading the player...

Celebrity weight loss success stories

READ: See the most stunning pictures of Kate Middleton at Prince Charles' birthday party

At the beginning of November, Susanna was pictured out with her rumoured new boyfriend, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, where they watched the team play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge stadium. The pair have reportedly been dating for two months, and the news comes just shortly after Susanna revealed that she was ready to find love again, following her split from husband Dominic Cotton in 2014 – the father of her three sons. Susanna told You magazine: "I’m definitely open to dating again. This is the right time of my life to explore that now. I’ve spent a significant amount of time since the split focused on the children and on work."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.