I'm a Celebrity contestant James McVey reveals secret health struggle

I’m a Celebrity contestant James McVey has revealed he struggled with an eating disorder when he first found fame with The Vamps. The 24-year-old said that fans would share their concern for his health after he became underweight, but he never realised just how thin he was.

Speaking to The Mirror before entering the jungle, James said: "I was ill and I looked ill. I'm happy that now I've come full circle and see food as a positive. I don't want to belittle other people who have anorexia, but I think I definitely had a negative relationship with food in those early days. I was obsessed with food."

The musician said that his quest for the perfect body was an “unachievable goal” and that it quickly “developed into something negative”. However, he now follows a healthy vegetarian diet and exercise routine rather than restricting his food, and is much happier as a result.

"For me dieting is not the answer or the word choice. It's selective food choices and a healthier lifestyle... That's what I have adapted to," he said.

James is a guitarist for The Vamps

The I’m a Celebrity campmates have all shed pounds since entering the jungle almost two weeks ago, due to their rations of basic healthy food including rice, beans, kangaroo and emu. Earlier this week, James’ fellow contestant Emily Atack showcased her dramatic weight loss, saying: “These were tight when I came in here. I just want to lose a bit of weight so that when I get home and it’s Christmas I have a bit of room and can put it back on again. I love food so much, I love cheese and champagne and salads, fries, yum.”

Meanwhile, ex-football manager Harry Redknapp, 71, Chase quizzer Anne Hegerty, 60, television host Nick Knowles, 56, and actor John Barrowman, 51, are thought to have actually lost the most weight in the camp.

