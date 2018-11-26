Emily Atack reveals DRAMATIC weight loss while on I'm A Celebrity She proved it on Sunday night...

If you've been religiously tuning into I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here for the past week you may well have noticed something. Not just that the campmates get on really well this year, or *someone's* always got a great story to share but perhaps that their shedding weight at a serious rate, huh? On Sunday night Emily Atack proved just this.

RELATED: I'm A Celebrity's Emily Atack opens up about weight struggles

While in the camp, The Inbetweeners actress lifted up her top and fleece to reveal how loose her trousers had become, and how much smaller her stomach looked after just one week in the Australian jungle and audiences were quick to comment on the dramatic affect. However, she's not the only one. Ex-football manager Harry Redknapp, 71, Chase quizzer Anne Hegerty, 60, television host Nick Knowles, 56, and actor John Barrowman, 51, are thought to have actually lost the most weight in the camp.

Speaking of her trousers no longer fitting, Atack said: “These were tight when I came in here. I just want to lose a bit of weight so that when I get home and it’s Christmas I have a bit of room and can put it back on again.

“I love food so much, I love cheese and champagne and salads, fries, yum.”

READ NEXT: Holly Willoughby reveals how she's been spending her spare time in Australia - and you'll be jealous

So, why are the campers losing weight so quickly? Well, it's likely to be a combination of things. Heat and humidity can decrease appetite and it also makes you sweat which releases potential water retention. However, the main reason is likely to be that the campmates' diet now consists of rations of basic healthy food. For the first few days, they ate a menu of rice and beans but in recent days have been served the likes of kangaroo and emu, an endemic Australian bird that's not unlike an ostrich. This mix of proteins is likely to be an improvement on their normal diet, that likely contains some processed foods, sugars and possibly alcohol, so that's why they'll be seeing a difference.