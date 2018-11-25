I'm A Celebrity's Emily Atack opens up about weight struggles Emily admitted to her camp mates that she has struggled with her size

I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack opened up about her struggle to lose weight, and how she has been asked in the past to go to the gym by Hollywood producers when auditioning for big roles. The actress told The Sun ahead of the show: "There have been auditions where they’ve said nicely, 'Would you be willing to go to the gym for this role?', I find it so hard to lose weight, it takes me weeks and weeks of dieting and training just to lose three pounds." Emily – who shot to fame as a teenager playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners – added of the importance of being body confident. "I’m on camera all the time so being body confident is important. I’m a believer in feeling good in your skin so I put bikini pics on my Instagram."

And while Emily is confident, she still feels the pressure to lose weight for roles, something she hopes will change in the future. "I definitely feel the pressure to lose weight and be smaller than I am. I wouldn’t leave the house without my make-up on. In a normal world I would be happy with my body, but in the film industry it’s pressurised," she said, adding that she would like to see curvier women playing lead roles. Emily has also had roles including in the Dad's Army film adaption, and Lies We Tell.

Emily as a baby with her famous mum Katy Robbins

The 28-year-old is from a very famous family too, with her mum Katy Robbins having shot to fame as a singer and actress in the 1980's, and even competed in the Eurovision song contest in band Prima Donna. Katy is also much-loved for her role in Spitting Image. Emily has another well-known relative too - Sir Paul McCartney - who is her grandmother's cousin. Ahead of her jungle adventure, Emily opened up about The Beatles star, telling The Sun: "He is really big on family. these days I call him Paul, and he always takes an interest in what I am up to."

