Nadia Sawalha reveals the weight loss technique we should all be trying We love the positivity, Nadia!

Nadia Sawalha has revealed her most positive weight loss technique to date, and we're pretty sure everyone should be trying it out. Sharing a throwback shot of herself when she was pregnant with daughter Kiki, she told her followers that "being kind to myself" was the best way she'd ever found to look after her body. "Wow ... just came across this photo. Kiki-Bee was cooking nicely and I was so so happy knowing I was about to meet her… but I also felt incredibly beautiful... and look at the size of me! I felt like a goddess and exuded the power and confidence of one," she wrote.

Nadia sent a body positivity message to her Instagram fans

"I ate perfectly, exercised and didn’t obsess about everything! I just ate to feed this incredible being! Simple! And I lost weight without even thinking about it," she added. "I learnt a great lesson from this, and that that my biggest problem was not being kind to myself and I found my way to it through carrying my babies."

Loose Woman Nadia has spoken about her body confidence issues in the past, telling The Sun that one incident from years ago had "haunted" her for a long time. She recalled: "I was doing a sitcom. I was 9 stone, 7lbs and my sister was in the show as well, and very, very thin. The wardrobe mistress said to me, 'You're such a difficult size, you're nothing like your sister.' I was devastated. It haunted me for years, that."

The actress has also admitted that her 2010 weight loss DVD made her incredibly unhappy, and has since found a balance with daily meditation and exercise to keep her feeling healthy and happy. She added in her post: "Beauty is a state of mind, confidence and self-belief is what makes us all shine - but my god we have to be mindful of that. So come on let’s tell those mean girl voices in our heads to bog off today… I don’t just mean looks I mean from the INSIDE OUT!" Preach, Nadia!

