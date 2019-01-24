Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha, 54, reveals her genius anti-ageing secret Who knew?!

Nadia Sawalha has revealed her secret trick to appearing more youthful – without going under the knife. The Loose Women star shared her genius anti-ageing hack on the show on Thursday, revealing that she had used tape to tighten loose skin on her neck and under her chin for her red carpet appearance at the National Television Awards, and said it’s something she would do more often.

The 54-year-old showed the technique during a chat on the ITV daytime show, saying her makeup artists use a “special tape from China” to gently secure her skin back behind her ears and give a smoother, more youthful appearance. “I have to say girls I do feel so far superior to you now,” she joked, as the before-and-after transformation was shown.

Nadia Sawalha revealed she had taped back the skin on her neck for the NTAs

Nadia joined her fellow Loose Women stars in making a style statement on the red carpet at the NTAs on Tuesday, with the likes of Andrea McLean, Stacey Solomon and Saira Khan wearing black tuxedos to spread the empowering message that female celebrities shouldn’t feel like they have to bare skin to attract attention, while men wear a simple suit. The Loose Women stars also revealed they had smuggled in their own sandwiches so as not to go hungry during the awards show.

Our @nadiasawalha reveals her 3 minute neck lift trick! 😳 pic.twitter.com/29S8NUjfZQ — Loose Women (@loosewomen) January 24, 2019

Mum-of-two Nadia often speaks openly about ageing, and previously revealed that perimenopause had caused her to suffer hair loss. "I used to have the most amazing hair. It was my crowning glory. It was my favourite thing about myself," she told her fans in an emotional video. "My hair is not like that anymore, my hair has really started to change after I had my kids. I lost a lot like a lot of new mums do but it started to change a lot, the texture… having gone from naturally curly hair. It would go frizzy. But when I started going through perimenopause I think I lost a third of my hair."

