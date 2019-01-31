Emma Forbes opens up about her 'difficult experience' with menopause The TV presenter has opened up about menopause for the first time

Emma Forbes has revealed the onset of menopause sparked her with "irrational" anxiety. Appearing on Thursday's Lorraine for a rare interview, the TV presenter opened up about her struggle with that stage in her life for the very first time. "People don't talk about it and they so should, it needs to be spoken about," she shared. "It is a struggle, it hits you like a train… terrible anxiety, loss of confidence. You get this irrational anxiety, women don't recognise their symptoms an awful lot. Our parents kept quiet, they didn't talk about it. I didn't talk about it to my mother."

Elaborating on her treatment, the 53-year-old added: "I've been on a quite rocky road of treatment... You have got to get advice, you have to get your blood tested. Everybody's journey is different. I'm now on body identical HRT but as we know the headlines on that are so terrifying. You have to make an informed choice with your doctor." Thankfully, Emma now feels "much more like myself". She continued: "This is the old me back. It's quite lovely to get back because it's a struggle."

MORE: Davina McCall says menopause has been a 'rebirth'

Loading the player...

Emma, who shares daughter Lily, 23 and son Sam, 20, with her financier husband Graham Clempson, went on to talk about her family. On splitting her time between the UK and America, she explained: "I have a child on each coast of America. I love to be close to my children. Empty nest is another thing." The radio personality will be most remembered for teaming up with Andi Peters to host Live & Kicking. They were the original hosts for three years when they got replaced by Zoe Ball and Jamie Theakston in 1996. She also hosted panel show What's My Line? And became a contributor on ITV's daytime show The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

MORE: The one food you should eat to push back the menopause

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.