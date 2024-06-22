Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Penny Lancaster reveals horrific menopause effects – and how husband Rod Stewart helped
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Penny Lancaster reveals horrific menopause effects – and how husband Rod Stewart helped

The Loose Women star has been an active campaigner around menopause

Penny Lancaster in a tan suit© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Penny Lancaster has never shied away from how menopause affected her life, and in a candid new interview she detailed some of its horrific effects and how husband Rod Stewart helped her.

Speaking to the Times, the Loose Women star explained: "I picked up the plates and I threw them across the kitchen. Which is an outrageous thing to think of — who the hell would throw the dinner? I threw these plates of food across the kitchen as hard as I could, to make as much noise as I could.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster opens up about menopause stigma in new video

"As if the noise… as if someone would wake up, someone would notice me, someone would have the answer."

The 53-year-old continued, saying at this moment her husband ordered their two sons, Alastair and Aiden, to "leave mummy" and go into another room as he comforted her, urging her to seek medical attention.

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart attend The Prince's Trust Invest In Futures Gala Dinner at The Peninsula Hotel on February 29, 2024 in London, England.© Dave Benett
Penny's husband encouraged her to seek medical attention

However, at her GP, Penny was misdiagnosed with depression and prescribed anti-depressants, which gave her a general apathy towards life. The mum-of-two also considered whether she was suffering with COVID-19, with her blood feeling like it was boiling before she suddenly felt freezing cold.

It ended up being her Loose Women co-stars who alerted the star to the fact she might be going through the menopause with their "combined power" after reuniting in the studio pointing Penny in the right direction.

Christine Lampard stood with Penny Lancaster, Sunetra Sarker, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha© Instagram
Penny's Loose Women co-stars helped her get to the bottom of things

Rod has been incredibly supportive to Penny and during an appearance on Loose Women in 2021, the rock and roll star said: "I googled and googled and googled. It said, 'Shut up and understand.' I mean, it's a fragile situation she was in."

"It was frightening because she really wasn't the person I married. But we talked about it which I think is the most important thing a couple can do. And she explained it to me through the tears because Penny likes a cry.

Penny Lancaster in glittery mini dress and Rod Stewart in suit© Joe Maher
Rod has supported Penny every step of the way

"We talked it through and I think that's what couples have to do. Men have got to get on with it, understand and come out the other end."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Penny shared: "The menopause freaked me out at first.

Penny Lancaster speaks up for Wellbeing of Women
Penny is an active campaigner around menopause

"I thought: 'This is the end of the road. I'm not going to have any more sex appeal, I'm not going to be as lenient or forgiving.' I've got to say goodbye to the old Penny and say hello to the new one. I felt it was all shutting down around me.

READ: I'm a personal trainer and this is why 11 minutes of daily exercise can save your life

BEST PHOTOS: King Charles joined by David Beckham, Sienna Miller and Rod Stewart at star-studded awards

"I spoke to a doctor who put me on anti-depressants, which levelled things out, but although symptoms of the menopause can be mistaken for depression, this wasn't the right treatment for the condition – it was just a form of plaster that covered it up."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more