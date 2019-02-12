Sarah, Duchess of York calls for kindness after she suffers online trolling following emotional open letter She spoke of the 'sewer' that social media has become

Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed to her social media followers the kind of online trolling she has received after publishing a passionate open letter in HELLO! in which she discussed her worries about the negative side of social media. She tweeted on Monday evening: "Responses on a news site to my warning online discourse has become a sewer. 'Stay out it [sic] lady; Yorks don't need to be dragged into this fight - Shut it!', 'I suggest you crawl back under your rock' and 'oh god - Yorkie bar is back!' They rather make a point for me. #HelloToKindness."

Sarah shared her own experiences of online trolling

Sarah wrote a passionate article in which she says, "it's time to confront head on the fact that much of social media has become a sewer," adding: "Take a look at any website, and you’ll see extraordinarily abusive comments aimed not only at people in the public eye but also other internet users. Bullying, sniping, bitching, even the most appalling sexism, racism and homophobia are commonplace – it seems that online, anything goes."

Sarah Ferguson surprises in the multi-colour dress of dreams

After posting her tweet, the mother-of-two received plenty of support from her loyal followers, with one writing: "Sarah - that just proves your point. So tired of all the hate on social media. You keep being you and don’t let the mean people get to you. #hellotokindness - may it become contagious!" Another replied: "Many did hear you Sarah... Don't give up, never stop speaking up for what's right."

Loading the player...

Sarah has pledged her support to HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign, which was launched in response to some of the negative and even abusive comments we have seen on our own social media feeds. A large number of the unpleasant comments we received were aimed at the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex. Social media users also attack one another due to having different opinions and these arguments can become incredibly hostile. Sarah wrote in her letter: "Women, in particular, are constantly pitted against and compared with each other in a way that reminds me of how people tried to portray Diana and me all the time as rivals, which is something neither of us ever really felt."

Sarah Ferguson shares sweet never-before-seen photo with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

It's not too late to support our campaign. Join our movement and say #HelloToKindness by sharing a kind message, video or caption on Instagram. Simply post your message, including the hashtag #HelloToKindness and tag @hellomag to spread the word.