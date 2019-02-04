Sarah Ferguson shares never-before-seen photo with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Sarah and her daughters are so caring

Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are taking after their caring mum, and together they have been following in her footsteps when it comes to supporting good causes. And on Monday, Sarah made sure to show her support for World Cancer Day, a charity very close to her heart. The Duchess of York took to social media to share a heartfelt post about all of those who have been affected by the disease, and wrote about her pride at being a supporter of the Teenager Cancer Trust both in the UK and the USA – something which both Beatrice and Eugenie also support.

Sarah Ferguson often uses her public profile to help raise awareness of good causes

MORE: Kirstie Allsopp reveals Instagram gives her 'low self-esteem'

The mum-of-two wrote: "On World Cancer Day, I am thinking of friends and family who have been affected by this terrible disease. I have been a proud supporter of @teenage_cancer and its founders Dr Adrian and Myrna Whiteson since 1990 and @teencanceramerica and now Beatrice and Eugenie are too. Together we can help more people beat cancer #worldcancerday #tct #teenagecancertrust#teencanceramerica."

Sarah and her daughters are big supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust

Accompanying her words, Sarah shared a gorgeous picture of herself and her two daughters, along with the Teenage Cancer Trust founders Dr Adrian and Myrna Whiteson. Sarah's followers were quick to thank her for supporting the charities, with one writing: "That's awesome, great cause to support. Thank you," while another said: "God bless you and your girls."

Sarah has a close relationship with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah has been busy since the start of the year attending many fundraising events, as well as working on her own charity, Street Child. The kind-hearted Duchess recently launched the Count Me In Campaign to help children around the world who are not in school. The appeal will use the funds to buy school uniforms, train teachers and build classrooms for disadvantaged youngsters in ten countries from Sierra Leone to Afghanistan. The Duchess launched the campaign last year at the same time that the charity celebrated its tenth anniversary.

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals her sweet plans with children Harry, Belle and Chester

Both Beatrice and Eugenie are incredibly proud of their mum's countless charity work. Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank were at the Street Child anniversary party in November to support Sarah, while Beatrice has previously spoken out about Sarah being her role model. Talking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: ""I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother. They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women."

Loading the player...

Sarah on Good Morning Britain

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.