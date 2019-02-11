Sarah Ferguson surprises in the multi-colour dress of dreams The former wife of Prince Andrew goes technicolour...

The Duchess of York has recently been on a trip to Africa as part of her charity work and we have loved seeing pictures and updates on Instagram of her trip. The former wife of Prince Andrew was pictured in Sierra Leone to launch her charity Street Child - a campaign to build and renovate 1,000 schools and give an education to 100,000 children. The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looked relaxed and happy in the pictures, and in one snap which was uploaded by designer Madam Wokie, the 59-year-old can be seen wearing a stunning dress made in traditional Kente fabric. The custom-made design boasted shades of purple red and gold and had a gold belt at the waist. Sarah swept her hair back and even carried a funky slouch bag in the same print. Madam Wokie said that it "was a pleasure styling and designing a bespoke Madam Wokie piece for Sarah," and thanked her for wearing it.

Sarah wore a stunning dress by Madam Wokie

The Duchess is known for her eclectic wardrobe and last month the redhead looked fabulous enjoying an evening out in Cologne, Germany. Sarah wore a full length black gown, with sheer lace sleeves, with an stunning fitted bodice, showing off her slender figure.

We loved the regal gold edge, sheer lace inserts and bombastic fishtail hem. The mother of two looked in great spirits as she posed for a snap in her hotel room before taking off to spend the evening at her pal Hermann Buehlbecker’s annual party. Sarah wore her long red mane loose in a voluminous curled style and dark, eye makeup gave her a sultry, evening look.

It's official, 2019 is proving to be an exciting year for the Duchess - she is launching her own lifestyle brand, have you heard? The news was shared by Sarah's assistant, Antonia Marshall, who posted some pictures of the products on her Instagram page in December. "Thank you @sarahferguson15 for the wonderful Christmas presents from your amazing new brand Sarah Senses, to be launched in 2019," she captioned her gallery of photographs. We can't wait to see more!

