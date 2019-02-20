Peter Andre reveals wife Emily has made an important change to their lives Dr Emily knows her stuff!

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh are both busy working parents, but Emily – being a doctor – has made a conscious effort to transform their diets with healthy, home-cooked meals. Speaking to Closer magazine, Peter praised Emily for her efforts, saying: "Em, being a doctor, knows about the importance of good nutrition and exercise. We eat healthy, home-cooked food and like to be active as a family." He added: "We make sure they know how important it is to be healthy too. We've made subtle swaps recently, like reducing their sugar intake by giving them water and milk instead of sugary juice."

The Mysterious Girl singer shares his two youngest children – Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo - with Emily. Peter is also dad to two older children, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, who he shares with ex-wife, Katie Price. Both Junior and Princess feature regularly in posts on both their parents' Instagram pages, and have grown up in the public eye. Junior in particular enjoys being in front of the camera, and was awarded a scholarship to drama school in December. Amelia and Theo, meanwhile, only appear occasionally in photos as Emily wishes for them to stay out of the spotlight, so their faces are never pictured.

Despite his busy career, family man Peter has confessed that he would like to add to his brood, despite previously joking that four children were more than enough. The TV personality revealed in his Now magazine column: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

