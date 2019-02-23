***Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter opens up about anxiety battle The Loose Women panellist admitted she has moments of feeling major anxiety

Janet Street-Porter is renowned for being confident and opinionated, however during an appearance on Loose Women in April, the presenter confessed that she suffers from anxiety. The star opened up on about her mental health after she was prompted by fellow panellist Stacey Solomon's Twitter post about her own experiences with the condition. Stacey had taken to the popular social media sharing site to tweet: "Oh hi anxiety," which led Kaye Adams to quiz her on why she had written it. Stacey went on to explain, telling the audience: "It's something that I know is part of me and I've stopped trying to fight against it." Continuing, she said: "I think I'm quite good at managing how it manifests itself, but it probably gets worse at night time when I have time to stop and think about it. I've just got to accept that this is part of my personality."

Janet Street-Porter controls her anxiety by writing down her worries

Janet went on to reveal that she writes her worries down. "I get things out, especially at night, I get things out of all proportion and have a re-run of things in my head. Then I have to write it down, and then I read it in the morning it looks stupid," she said. Stacey then admitted that she was surprised that someone "so cool" as Janet would ever worry. "I look up to you and aspire to you, and I never thought that someone who seems so cool, calm and collected would ever experience anxiety," the 28-year-old revealed.

The confident TV presenter admitted that even she can feel vulnerable at times

More surprisingly, Janet confessed that she had suffered an anxiety attack after reading some nasty tweets about herself online. She said: "I went to see I, Tonya and was in a good mood and when I made a few jokes about Linda in her swimsuit, a couple of nasty people were on at me on Twitter. When I got home I had a major anxiety attack about whether I'd been too horrible to Linda. I haven’t ever got outside help for anxiety. I have had for relationships. One psychiatrist said to me I was like an iceberg. Even strong confident women like me – someone can get through to me and the same with Stacey."

