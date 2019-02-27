Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke's 3 stone weight loss secret revealed The actress has shed the pounds over the past few years

Birds of a Feather actress Pauline Quirke has been looking notably trimmer over the past few years, and has reportedly lost three stone as a result. And now, it has been revealed that the 59-year-old managed to shed the pounds by transforming her lifestyle and cutting out sugar and alcohol. According to Bella Magazine, the star decided to make the changes to her diet after suffering a series of health problems including osteoarthritis. Pauline also had a hip replacement at the age of 49. The star is said to have wanted to lose weight in the lead-up to her 60th birthday in July.

Pauline Quirke has lost three stone over the past year

Pauline is said to have been inspired by her best friend, Loose Women panellist Linda Robson, who has been on an incredible weight loss journey herself. Linda also cut out alcohol and sugar from her diet, and made a conscious effort to do more exercise. In January 2017, Linda vowed to change her diet after she was warned by doctors that her drinking habits – of almost a bottle of wine a night – could put her at high risk of Diabetes. By the end of the year, Linda had dropped an incredible three dress sizes, telling The Sun: "I've stopped weighing myself but I think I've lost about two and a half stone. I've gone from a 16 to 18 dress size down to a 12 to 14."

Pauline's been open about her weight loss journey over the years

In 2011, Pauline famously dropped eight stone after following a LighterLife diet for 12 months, although the weight loss was difficult to maintain and Pauline later put it back on. In her autobiography, Where Have I Gone?, Pauline opened up about what prompted her to lose weight. She wrote that she felt miserable after suddenly stepping on the scales in her early 50s and "getting fatter by the day." The former Emmerdale actress recalled a time she had to ask for an extension seatbelt on the plane, and that after a series of events, drastic action happened when she watched a TV programme about a sumo wrestler who weighted 20 stone. She said: "I was just a few pounds lighter than a sumo wrestler. Now there's an image that doesn’t make you feel terribly attractive. I needed drastic action."

