This is why Saira Khan stripped off backstage on Loose Women The Loose Women were discussing a 'Naked Day'

Those Loose Women ladies really do have a laugh on the lunchtime show. There were many giggles on Thursday's show when the panel discussed if there should be a 'Naked Day'. Nadia Sawalha was very passionate about covering up, revealing she can't bear being naked and has never walked around her house without clothes on. There was surprise all round though, when fellow panellist Saira Khan divulged her love for nudity with viewers even seeing the star topless from behind backstage in her dressing room. Nadia told the audience that Saira often strips off in the makeup room. How liberating! Although it does sound a little chilly.

We love Saira's refreshing approach to nudity though, and how comfortable she is in her own skin. She revealed: "Well to be honest, I think you’ve got to embrace it. It has been a journey and this is why I would say to all women: I was brought up in a culture where if you are nude or you see any part of your body even like a little wrist, you’re bringing shame on the family."

The star added: "It’s only by being on this show and talking to women like you that’s made me realise, now that I’m 50 next year, I’m healthy, I’ve got a body, I’m so lucky, just embrace it.”

Saira (with the Loose Women ladies

Saiara's co-hosts Christine Lampard, Jane Moore and Nadia all saw the funny side, with Nadia revealing: "She's always nude. We like to get on with our work don't we, but we can't." She added how the ladies were all in the makeup-room chatting that morning while Saira was unclothed. "I didn't know where to look," said Jane.

FYI we will not be having a naked day at HELLO! lol

