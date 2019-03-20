Janet Street-Porter reveals she's on Prince Charles' strict diet They both look amazing

Following new photos of Prince Charles enjoying the Barbados sun, sea and sand in his swimwear, Janet Street-Porterhas made the surprising revelation that she follows the same strict diet and exercise routine as the 70-year-old royal. Complimenting the Prince's trim physique on Wednesday's Loose Women, Janet, 72, said: "Prince Charles and I have a lot more in common than I thought, because, with the exception of the alcohol part of the diet, that's how I eat - all the time, small amounts." She continued: "We're more or less the same age and we have pretty fit routines. I know he likes walking, and I like walking, and so on…"

Barbados clearly suits the Duke and Duchess of Wales!

Last year, in honour of Charles' 70th birthday, Buckingham Palace released 70 facts about the Prince that people might not have previously known - including one which revealed that he doesn't eat lunch! A few months earlier, his wife Camilla revealed the healthy foods he does enjoy eating. On the Australian version of MasterChef, she said: "Eggs, with a bed of local vegetables - he'd love that ... You'd definitely see a smile." She also told the show's hosts and contestants what he likes to sometimes indulge on, adding: "He's a huge cheese fan. Anything to do with cheese, he'll love."

Charles and Camilla arrived in Barbados to continue their 12-day tour of the Caribbean on Tuesday. In between engagements, the pair managed to squeeze in some time on the beach, with Charles sporting a pair of floral shorts!

