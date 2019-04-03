Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reveals cancer fears How scary…

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has opened up about her health worries and fear of dying from cancer following the tragic death of her sister Bernie, and her other two siblings Linda and Anne, having been diagnosed with breast cancer. Talking to The Sun, the mother-of-three admitted that she has changed her lifestyle due to her concerns. "Bernie dying was a massive wake-up call for me," she said. "Her death changed me and my thought process about life too. When someone so close to you dies, you do think of your own mortality. It made me think 'oh god am I happy?' I knew I needed to change things. Bernie didn't have that choice."

Coleen added: "The odds are against me with three sisters being diagnosed with cancer. That's why I'm very vigilant. I try not to get too paranoid about it because I don't want the fear to take over the life, but I want to catch it as early as possible so it gives me a much bigger chance of surviving. Yes, I could get cancer but I'm just going to try to enjoy life as much as possible and not get hung up on relationships or marriage not working. I'm still alive. Life really is too short."

As well as being a regular panellist on Loose Women – which is set to go on the road for a one-off live show in April – Coleen is also set to star in new show The Thunder Girls, alongside Coronation Street star Beverley Callard. Coleen's year couldn't be any more different from 2018, which saw her take time off from the TV after a live argument with Kim Woodburn that led to her being trolled on Twitter. Talking to HELLO! about her decision to take some much-needed downtime, she said: "I just needed to go away and focus on myself. I was going through a lot - my divorce was still going through, so it was good to take some time off and deal with that. It was going on for so long because I was never there, to sign papers."

The TV presenter continued: "So, I could focus on that, focus on my family, my kids and surround myself with people who love me for me and not for something that they think I am. They love me for whatever weight I am or for whatever I look like. And I just needed a reality check and to go, 'This is all that matters now - it's a job that I love, but it's not the be all and end all.' I do my job so that I can have a nice life with my family."

