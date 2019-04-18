Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' weight loss journey The actor is best known for his roles on Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly

He may be known for playing doctor Martin Ellingham in Doc Martin, but over the years fans will have noticed Martin Clunes' weight-loss transformation. In 2013, the British actor revealed that the wardrobe department on the drama had to adjust his clothes due to his one-stone weight loss. "I had a virus and lost a stone. They had to remake my wardrobe to fit," he told Radio Times at the time.

The 57-year-old, who is happily married to Doc Martin producer Philippa Braithwaite, previously lost a considerable amount of weight in 2012 which he credits to the 5:2 diet. The well-known diet involves fasting for two days a week and eating as normal on the other five. "I was fat - and while I was getting heavy, I had tired knees and stuff," he told the Mail on Sunday in 2017. "So I thought I'd try that diet and the weight came off. I lost about three stone in as many months. It's great - and it's supposed to be good for cholesterol, too." Martin went on to reveal that he now follows the 6:1 diet.

The actor is back on our TV screens with new documentary, Martin Clunes: My Travels and Other Animals. The series sees him travel the world, learning more about animals at risk. From the close-to-extinction Manta Ray to the Tasmanian Devil's battle against facial cancer, Martin investigates working animals around the globe. Watch as he gets up close with wild Mongolian horses, learns about the British Bulldog and more. Martin Clunes: My Travels and Other Animals airs on ITV at 8.30pm.

