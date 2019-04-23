Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals one stone weight loss after giving THIS up Good for you Nadia!

Nadia Sawalha has been on a fitness kick since the start of the year, and has been documenting her journey on her popular YouTube channel. And on Thursday's episode of Loose Women, the TV presenter revealed that after giving up alcohol for 100 days, she has lost an impressive one stone in weight. Nadia said that the benefits of not drinking have been aplenty, including having more clarity and energy. What's more, the star is set to benefit further with her new improved lifestyle, as she is upping her exercise to train for her upcoming trek through the Himalayas in October. The star will be joined by Giovanna Fletcher, Frankie Bridge, Olivia Buckland and Candice Brown, and they will be raising money for CoppaFeel!

Nadia Sawalha has lost one stone after giving up alcohol for 100 days

Nadia had teased her involvement in the trek at the beginning of the month during a conversation with her husband Mark Adderley on her YouTube channel. She said: "You know I've got to do this challenge in October, I will hopefully be able to tell you what it is. I'm going to do some press interviews tomorrow and then hopefully I will be able to tell you what it is. It's part of the reason I have been getting fitter as I need to be fit to do it." Mark then added: "And you need to have a head for heights."

The Loose Women panellist has also been on a fitness kick

In another vlog, she went to the ITV studios for a photoshoot regarding the project, and told her followers: "So, I've just finished my photoshoot. It's so frustrating, just talking to the guys who I am working with on this and I can't say anything until the end of April!" Viewers were quick to guess what Nadia may be getting involved with in the comments section on the channel. One said: "I think you are doing the CoppaFeel challenge with Giovanna Fletcher in October," while another said: "You're going into the jungle!" A third added: "Nadia, you are seriously such a tease!"

There's a lot going on for Nadia over the next few months. As well as training for the trek, she will be taking part in a special one-off live Loose Women show in May. The ITV daytime show is set to go on the road in May, and will involve Nadia, along with Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean and Saira Khan. It will be held at Birmingham's NEC on Friday 17 May, and promises lively chat, surprises and secrets shared.

