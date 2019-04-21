Lisa Faulkner and John Torode share gorgeous photo from wedding What a happy couple!

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have certainly had an action-packed few weeks! The celebrity couple recently returned from a trip to Zambia and Botswana, and have now enjoyed more quality time together in the UK. On Saturday, the pair were guests at a friend's wedding, and Lisa shared a lovely picture of them together on Instagram. In the picture, the MasterChef winner looked gorgeous in a red floor-length gown, while John looked dapper in a tuxedo. In the caption, the former EastEnders actress wrote: "Wedding read. Not ours. Loving my dress @lollyandmitch." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Gorgeous couple, your dress is fab," while another added: "Will be you two next and rightly so. Looking gorgeous as always Lisa and John scrubs up well."

It's been a busy few months for John and Lisa, who have been filming their new cooking programme, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. The show debuted on 31 March, and features other well-known chefs and celebrities such as Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, who invite viewers into their kitchens to watch them cook up simple recipes that can be made at home. And while working with your partner may have it downsides for some people, Lisa had nothing but good words to say about filming alongside John. "It's so nice to travel into work and chat all day, then continue chatting at home. He's my best mate and it's lovely to stand next to him and think he's got me and I've got him," she told The Sun.

Lisa and John met on MasterChef in 2010

John equally enjoys working with Lisa. During a recent appearance on This Morning, the 53-year-old revealed the secret to the cooking couple's relationship saying: "Do we argue in the kitchen? No we don't! We get on really, really well and because we're very different - I'm cheffy, she's a home cook - and there's a lovely thing that comes together." The couple announced their engagement at the beginning of the year, and while they are very much looking forward to getting married, the former Holby City actress recently admitted that they have had to put their wedding plans on hold for the moment because they are so busy. "I've been so busy with writing and doing the show. Once I've got Easter out of the way I can start planning," she told The Sun.

