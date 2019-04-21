Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals BIG news that fans have been waiting for Way to go Nadia!

Loose Women presenter Nadia Sawalha has a huge challenge on her hands – and her feet. She revealed on Sunday that she is one of five celebrities and 100 readers of The Sun set to take part in a trek through the Himalayas to raise money for breast cancer research. The paper's charity of choice, Coppafeel! was set up in 2009 to encourage women of all ages to check their breasts for signs of cancer and the idea is to mark their 10-year anniversary with a huge goal. So The Sun team is aiming to raise £1 million in sponsorship money from the brave volunteers who will lace up their boots, strap on their rucksacks and take on the 50-mile hike through the Indian mountain range in October.

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha is going to take part in a trek through the Himalayas

Alongside Nadia will be Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Frankie Bridge from The Saturdays and Olivia Buckland from Love Island (with her husband Alex Bowen in tow), as well as author and YouTube star Giovanna Fletcher, who helped to select the 100 readers who’ll also take part.

Giovanna Fletcher is also on board

Nadia has admitted to struggling with low self-esteem in the past, especially around her looks and body shape. She even put out a weight loss DVD but shared on Instagram in January that she was actually happiest when she was pregnant and so happy that it wasn’t a struggle to eat well. “My biggest problem was not being kind to myself and I found my way through it by carrying my babies,” she said. She used her experience to encourage others to appreciate their bodies, however they look, writing: “Beauty is a state of mind, confidence and self belief is what makes us all shine."

She's going to need all the strength and confidence she can muster to make it through the mountains later this year, but if she can hold her own against Carol McGiffin and Janet Street-Porter on TV, there’s no reason to think she can’t help bring home £1 million for charity.

