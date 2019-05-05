Kylie Minogue reveals the heartbreaking reason she didn't have children The singer spoke out in a candid new interview

Kylie Minogue has reflected on her life in a candid new interview, and revealed that her breast cancer battle prevented her from having children. The Australian singer told Sunday Times Style about how getting ill had impacted her starting a family. She said: "I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things." She added that while having children wasn't on her agenda at the time, the diagnosis "changed everything." Remaining positive, Kylie continued: "I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don't know."

"I’m 50 now, and I’m more at ease with my life. I can’t say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You’ve got to accept where you are and get on with it," Kylie added. The pop sensation is now in a great place in her life, and lit up as she spoke about boyfriend Paul Solomons, who is the creative director of British GQ. She said: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

Kylie and Paul were first linked last April. The singer confirmed their romance in May 2018 when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party. Kylie had celebrated at Chiltern Firehouse in London, with Paul by her side. In September, meanwhile, Kylie attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards, where she told reporters on the night: "I've found my man. Of the year. And some." She was previously engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse, but the pair split in early 2017. And earlier last year, Kylie admitted that marriage is not for her.

