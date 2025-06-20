This award-winning travel pushchair will make family holidays effortless - and stylish

Foldable in one second, ultra-compact and light enough to carry via a shoulder strap – what more could one want from a travel pushchair?

The all-new Bugaboo Butterfly 2 (a new and improved version of the brand’s original Bugaboo Butterly) is making a case to be the stroller you welcome into your family this year… ideally in time for your summer holidays.

Bugaboo Butterfly 2 £435 at Bugaboo

The design scooped the Best of the Best gong in the Red Dot Design Award 2025 before it was even launched in May, and is now available to shop.

Priced at £435, it’s available in stylish hues of black, indigo, forest green and taupe. Included in the price is the pushchair base and seat, extendable peek-a-boo sun canopy with UPF 50+, underseat basket and rain cover, plus four year warranty.

Why it makes the perfect travel companion

Gone are the days of fighting with a travel pushchair that simply will not collapse. Just one second is all it takes to fold the Bugaboo Butterfly 2 into an ultra-compact package that’s so light (7.3 kg, to be precise) it can be carried effortlessly by its shoulder strap.

The foldability makes it suitable both as a city pushchair and for long-distance travel, as it is IATA-compatible, which means it meets the requirements for carry-on luggage by the International Air Transport Association.

Bugaboo Butterfly 2 has a storage pocket on the back of the seat

The designers at Bugaboo, which is based in the Netherlands, say they created the second Butterfly iteration to meet the changing needs of modern parents with growing babies and toddlers.

It has large wheels and full suspension to ensure smooth riding over city streets and beach-front pomades alike, as well as 8kg under-seat storage and seat-back pocket to give you all the space needed for nappy bags and snacks.

Bugaboo Butterfly 2, at a glance One-second, ultra-compact fold that's suitable for air travel and IATA-compatible

Lay-flat recline and fully upright seat angles for naps and exploration

Big wheels and full suspension for smoother city strolls

Suitable for use from birth

Underseat storage and backseat pocket

Bio-based and recycled materials, reducing CO2 by 37%



The travel-friendly pushchair has been safety tested beyond industry standards, has a durable water-repellent fabric and features car seat compatibility.

What do the experts say about Bugaboo Butterfly 2?

“With babies, every day is an adventure,” says Alessandra Elia, Bugaboo Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether you’re exploring faraway places or your own neighborhood.”

Elia adds: “It’s not just about getting from A to B. It’s about those little shared moments along the way that build lasting bonds.

“The Bugaboo Butterfly 2 is designed to support those journeys, offering even more comfort, freedom, and ease so families can focus on what truly matters: experiencing life together.”

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.