Davina McCall reveals challenge of dating again after split from husband Matthew Robertson The TV presenter was married for 17 years

Davina McCall has revealed that she has started dating again following her split from her husband Matthew Robertson. However, the This Time Next Year presenter says that it is not one of her main priorities, and she is happy being single. "I have been out on dates – but can’t a woman be single and happy?," Davina said in an interview with The Telegraph.

The 51-year-old also spoke of the challenges she faces when trying to find love, as having a busy career and three children makes her a "difficult prospect" for men. "I was in a relationship for 20 years and there is a lot more for me to think about than finding a date," she explained. "Life is different. I have three children and a career. Not many people ask women like me out on dates. It would take someone who didn’t mind all those particular challenges."

Davina is dating again following her split from Matthew Robertson in 2017

Instead, Davina is happy to remain single and is instead focusing on other projects – including the release of her own online fitness programme, Own Your Goals, which she announced on Instagram on Sunday. The programme will feature workouts from a selection of personal trainers, healthy recipes, and wellbeing guidance, which Davina promises will help her fans to "be the best, healthiest version of you".

STORY: Everyone’s going crazy over Davina McCall’s gingham dress

The mother-of-three has been studying to become a personal trainer in the past couple of years since her split from her husband, and recently gave an update on her progress in an interview with HELLO!. "I am still training to become a personal trainer, still training but it has ground to a halt. It's just got so busy - spoke to the guys the day before yesterday and they said that I should finish it before the end of the summer,” she shared.

Loading the player...

Watch Davina's top tips for taking care of you

Davina and Matthew announced their split in November 2017, following 17 years of marriage. The Long Lost Family host, who is a mum to three children – Holly, Tilly, and Chester – said in a statement: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

MORE: Davina McCall reveals her children inspired her to get braces in her 50s

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.