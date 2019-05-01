Everyone's going crazy over Davina McCall's gingham dress We need this dress in our lives, ASAP

Davina McCall wowed viewers of Loose Women on Wednesday and fans are living for her gingham dress! The 51-year-old fitness guru was decked out in the navy blue check frock by Baukjen, which you can pick up online for £139. The design featured an asymmetric cowl neckline as well as lightly flared shape which gave her a lovely streamlined silhouette. The TV star added nude high heels and kept her makeup fresh, simple and fuss-free, and she tied her hair back in a messy bun - a la The Duchess of Sussex. This look was put together by none other than Angie Smith - the stylist who is best known for makeovering Holly Willoughby's on-screen wardrobe.

Davina looked incredible on Loose Women

The former Big Brother host was asked about how she feels when online trolls berate her for promoting 'too much' exercise. She replied: 'I don't really care. I would much rather be trolled about doing too much exercise. At least that is a good thing. I exercise three or four times a week for an hour, that's not too much. If you don't do three times a week, you are never going to get the benefit from exercise. 15 or 20 mins walk a day might help with your blood pressure. I am not dissing other people.'

£139, Baukjen

She added: "I don't think three or four hours a week is addicted… If I met someone that told me they did two hours every day and had the weekend off, I still wouldn't think they were addicted."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall's top tips for taking care of YOU

The brunette beauty also had a message for people that criticised her for doing bikini selfies.

"Well, don't follow me. I am always going to do it. The more you tell me not to do it... If you tell me not to do it, I am going to do it. I think the older I get, the more defiant I am. I want to be naughtier. I really embrace anyone who is owning anything they are wearing and however they are looking. If you wear it with confidence…"

