Davina McCall hits back at body-shamers after facing weight criticism Here's what she has to say...

Davina McCall has responded to critics who have said she over-exercises and is too thin. Last year, the 51-year-old was forced to defend herself online following the amount of abuse she received. During Friday's Good Morning Britain, the TV presenter explained: "Trying to demonise people that are working out or doing good things with fitness is ridiculous... I honestly can't work out too much." Despite some negativity, the mother-of-three continues to post inspirational photos on Instagram.

"Basically, I think everybody goes to extremes," she added. "They always think, 'Oh my goodness, you are working out too much.' In my opinion, I honestly can't work out too much. I have got three kids, I have got a day job and I really enjoy going to the gym. I like the community thing of going to a class. I try and go three or four times a week, if I am lucky, in the holidays I will try and go five times a week but it makes me feel good."

"The idea of talking about people, too thin, too fat, all this judgement. Forget it. Let's not pass judgement on each other," she went on to reiterate. "Life is too short. I know everybody does it a little bit but I know if I am being very judgy about somebody it's usually saying something about where I am at, rather than them."

Meanwhile, the TV star is also training to become a professional fitness trainer with LDN Muscle's PT Academy. Giving an update, Davina recently told HELLO!: "I am still training to become a personal trainer, still training but it has ground to a halt. It's just got so busy - spoke to the guys the day before yesterday and they said that I should finish it before the end of the summer."

