BBC news correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones reveals shock Parkinson's diagnosis

On Thursday, BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones bravely revealed that he has Parkinson's disease. During his presenting stint that morning, a number of viewers had noticed that his hands were shaking during a report on 5G technology on BBC Breakfast, and so Rory took it as an opportunity to speak out about his recent diagnosis. Taking to Twitter, the presenter wrote: "A couple of people have noticed my hand shaking in my live 5G broadcast today. So seems a good time to reveal that I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. I'm getting good treatment and the symptoms are mild right now – so I'm carrying on as normal. Onwards and upwards!"

Many of Rory's friends were quick to send their best wishes to him after reading his tweet. BBC's Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg wrote: "Sending the very best wishes to a brilliant correspondent. Stay strong, Rory, and good luck with the treatment." Evan Davis added: "Rory – you are being showered with good wishes and respect. And deservedly so. Wishing you well as you deal with it." BBC broadcaster Emma Barnett wrote: "Onwards indeed," while Channel 4 news reader Alex Thomson put: "Wish you well Rory and I am sure we all do at Channel 4. Bravo."

A couple of people have noticed my hand shaking in my live 5G broadcast today. So seems a good time to reveal that I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. I’m getting good treatment and the symptoms are mild right now - so I’m carrying on as normal. Onwards and upwards! — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) May 30, 2019

Rory was also offered advice from Parkinson's UK's digital director Julie Dodd who said: "Parkinson's UK is here for you if you need any advice. And if you’re interested in hearing about some of the new technologies being used in Parkinson’s research and treatment I’d love to fill you in."

Rory started out his career as a researcher for the BBC's Look North, and went on to present for BBC Wales. He then became a business and economics correspondent in London, before starring on The Money Programme between 1990 and 1992. Rory has been a technology correspondent for the BBC since 2007, and is married to wife Diane Coyle. The pair have two sons.

